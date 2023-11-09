Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch in India with the OnePlus 12R marketing name.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 November 2023 09:40 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G launched in India as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2 (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus12R are expected to have similar specifications
  • The listing shows that it is running Android 13
  • OnePlus Ace 3 has received a single-core score of 1,597 points
OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was unveiled in China in February this year. Later the same handset made its way to India with the OnePlus 11R 5G moniker. Now, OnePlus Ace 3 aka OnePlus 12R is reportedly in the works. While its launch date remains a mystery, a recent alleged Geekbench listing has suggested that OnePlus could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming handset. The listing also suggests Android 13 operating system and 16GB RAM on the OnePlus Ace 3.

An upcoming OnePlus handset has turned up on the Geekbench website with the model number PJD110. As per the listing, believed to be that of the OnePlus Ace 3, the phone has a chipset codenamed ‘kalama,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip has a tri-cluster architecture with a prime CPU core clocked at 3.19GHz. It also shows that the phone has 14.83GB of memory. This could translate to 16GB RAM on paper. The benchmark listing suggests Android 13 on the handset.

oneplus ace 3 geekbench OnePlus Ace 3

OnePlus Ace 3 specifications have purportedly appeared on Geekbench
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

Further, the listing shows that the phone has received a single-core score of 1,597 points and a multi-core score of 5,304 points. These points do not reflect the actual performance of the OnePlus Ace 3, though, as the phone listed on Geekbench could be a prototype and might go through future refinements.

The OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus12R are expected to have similar specifications. As per past leaks, they will get a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back. It might feature a 16-megapixel sensor in the front.

The OnePlus 11R 5G was released in India with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 16GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus, Geekbench
Samsung, Qualcomm Oppose Live TV Broadcasts on Smartphones in India

