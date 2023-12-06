Technology News

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: 4G Variant Tags Along

Xiaomi also announced the 4G model of the phone which is simply called the ‘Redmi 13C’

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 13:05 IST
The Redmi 13C 5G is priced from Rs. XX,XXX in India.

Highlights
  • The Redmi 13C 5G offers up to 256GB of storage
  • It does not have an official IP rating
  • It has faster 18W charging compared to the Redmi 12C
The Redmi 13C 5G comes just six months after the launch of the Redmi 12C, but brings along some hefty updates. Key among these updates is 5G-connectivity, which also makes this smartphone, Xiaomi's lowest priced 5G offering in the entry-level to budget segment. There are also other upgrades to the processor and more compared to the Redmi 12C, which have been detailed in our first impressions. Xiaomi has also launched a 4G version of its new model called the ‘Redmi 13C'.

Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 13C price in India, availability

The Redmi 13C 5G will be available in three RAM and storage variants. There's a 4GB + 128GB variant which is priced at Rs. 9,999, a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 11,499 and an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 13,499 in India. The model is offered in two colours - Startrail Silver, Startrail Green, and Starlight Black.

The Redmi 13C (4G model) will also be available in three RAM and storage variants. There's a 4GB + 128GB variant which is priced at Rs. 7,999, a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 8,999, and an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 10,499 in India. The model is offered in four colours - Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.

Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi 13C 4G variant will go on sale in India starting December 12, whereas the Redmi 13C 5G will be available for purchase from December 16 onwards on Amazon, the Mi online store, and other online retailers.

Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 13C specifications, features

The Redmi 13C 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone runs MIUI 14, but it's based on Android 13. It offers a triple-slot SIM card tray with two slots for Nano SIM cards and a dedicated slot of a microSD card (supports up to 1TB). The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the rear camera setup includes two cameras, out of which only one is accessible by the user. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a second camera for gathering depth data when using Portrait mode. Selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and its embedded into a U-shaped (dot drop) notch at the top of the display.

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery but now offers 18W charging support unlike the previous model. However, Xiaomi only offers a 10W charger in the box, which means that buyers will have to purchase the 18W charger separately. Xiaomi does not provide an official IP rating for this device, but simply states that its is splash resistant and offers dust protection. The phone supports several 5G bands (SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78, NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78/n8) and dual standby as well. There's Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, support for the usual global positioning systems, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port as well.

Redmi 13C specifications, features

The Redmi 13C, which is the 4G variant, has similar specifications. It has a similar 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD dot drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. The phone offers a triple-slot SIM card tray with two slots for the Nano SIM cards and a dedicated slot of a microSD card. However, the 4G model is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that powered the Redmi 12C. This model is offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and + 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Unlike the 5G model, the Redmi 13C offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third camera for gathering depth data. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a brighter f/2.0 aperture.

Just like the 5G model, the Redmi 13C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging but will only be offered with a 10W charger in the box. The phone supports 4G bands with dual standby as well. There's dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, support for the usual global positioning systems, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well.

