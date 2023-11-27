Redmi 13C was launched globally earlier in November. The phone succeeds the Redmi 12C, which was unveiled in December 2022. The global variant of the Redmi 13C is powered by a 9nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Xiaomi also packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support into the Redmi 13C. Now, a report has surfaced online that suggests that the phone may launch in India soon. Key specifications of the purported Indian variant of the handset have also leaked.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Xiaomi will introduce the Redmi 13C phone to the Indian market as a budget offering in December. Citing industry sources, the report says that the Indian variant of the Redmi 13C will likely be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global variant. The report adds that the Indian model will also carry other similar features to its global counterpart.

The Indian variant of the Redmi 13C could come with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) LCD display, just like the global variant, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to the report. Its triple rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an auxiliary lens. Even the front camera is expected to get an 8-megapixel sensor like the global model.

Redmi 13C is also likely to run Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box in India, like in all other markets. The Indian variant is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The report has not confirmed any other details of the Indian variant of the phone. It has also not mentioned a specific launch date.

Notably, the global variant of the Redmi 13C is offered in Clover Green, Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Navy Blue colourways. The 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at $139.99 (roughly Rs. 11,700), while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are listed at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and $164.99 (roughly Rs. 13,800), respectively.

