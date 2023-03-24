Technology News

Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G renders have been leaked online, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming phones’ design and colour variants.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 March 2023 15:01 IST
Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to have the same camera design as Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro (Pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12S is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G has a punch-hole display
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will have the volume, power buttons on the right

Xiaomi is all set to expand its Redmi Note 12 series phones 9 with two new smartphones — the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 12S. The phones are expected to debut soon, but Xiaomi is yet to announce an official launch date. The Redmi Note 12S and Note 12 Pro 4G's rumoured specs have been making news. And now the expected design renders of the two upcoming Redmi Note 12 series phones have been leaked ahead of their debut.

According to the details shared on the Xiaomiui community page, the upcoming handsets in the Redmi Note 12 series might carry different looks than the other models of the lineup. The Redmi Note 12S is tipped to sport a flat frame design with curved corners. The back of the phone is leaked to have a squarish camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons are shown to be placed on the right side of the phone whereas the SIM tray will be on the left side.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 12S is likely to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the top and the bezels appear to be fairly narrow. The report also reveals the colour variants of the smartphone — green, black and blue shades.

Similarly, the report also reveals the design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G which also appears to sport a flat frame, a punch-hole display and volume and power buttons on the right. However, the camera module seems to be smaller than the Redmi Note 12S. The renders show a rectangular camera module on the back with four camera sensors and an LED flash. The smartphone is likely to come in black, white, blue, and refreshed blue colour options.

Apart from these, the report also suggests that the Redmi Note 12s will pack a 108-megapixel main rear camera and will run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It will also likely support 67W charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Pips Jio in 5G Rollout Race, Expands Next-Generation Network Coverage to 500 Cities

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Fugitive Do Kwan Arrested, South Korea to Seek Extradition
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. ChatGPT Can Now Browse the Internet: Here's How It Works
  4. Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  6. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  7. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Opera Browser Brings ChatGPT Integration, AI Prompts: All Details
  10. BTC, ETH Prices Rise as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Pips Jio in 5G Rollout Race, Expands Next-Generation Network Coverage to 500 Cities
  3. iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India in April; Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Report
  4. Moto G13 India Launch Date Set for March 29, to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  5. France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
  6. WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  7. Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message
  8. Elden Ring Gets Long-Promised Ray Tracing Support on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features
  10. OpenAI Launches Plugin Support for ChatGPT, AI Chatbot Gets Access to Live Data for the First Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.