Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to have the same camera design as Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro (Pictured)
Highlights
Redmi Note 12S is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G has a punch-hole display
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will have the volume, power buttons on the right
Xiaomi is all set to expand its Redmi Note 12 series phones 9 with two new smartphones — the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 12S. The phones are expected to debut soon, but Xiaomi is yet to announce an official launch date. The Redmi Note 12S and Note 12 Pro 4G's rumoured specs have been making news. And now the expected design renders of the two upcoming Redmi Note 12 series phones have been leaked ahead of their debut.
According to the details shared on the Xiaomiui community page, the upcoming handsets in the Redmi Note 12 series might carry different looks than the other models of the lineup. The Redmi Note 12S is tipped to sport a flat frame design with curved corners. The back of the phone is leaked to have a squarish camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons are shown to be placed on the right side of the phone whereas the SIM tray will be on the left side.
Additionally, the Redmi Note 12S is likely to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the top and the bezels appear to be fairly narrow. The report also reveals the colour variants of the smartphone — green, black and blue shades.
Similarly, the report also reveals the design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G which also appears to sport a flat frame, a punch-hole display and volume and power buttons on the right. However, the camera module seems to be smaller than the Redmi Note 12S. The renders show a rectangular camera module on the back with four camera sensors and an LED flash. The smartphone is likely to come in black, white, blue, and refreshed blue colour options.
Apart from these, the report also suggests that the Redmi Note 12s will pack a 108-megapixel main rear camera and will run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It will also likely support 67W charging.
