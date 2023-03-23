Redmi Note 12 4G is set to launch in India on March 30. Ahead of its debut in the country, Xiaomi has started revealing some of the handset's key features and related details. The Redmi Note 12 4G will join the Redmi Note 12 family that was announced earlier this year, and will be the first model in the series without support for 5G connectivity. Redmi has already revealed the chipset and other key specifications including the storage capacity and more, along with the design of the smartphone.

Xiaomi India Head of Design and Content Sandeep Sarma has now teased a new colour option for the Redmi Note 12 4G. The colourway has a gradient effect with a mix of blue, pink and gold. The phone also has gold accents for the camera hump and the side rails. The smartphone appears to have a matte finish for the rear. The overall design of the smartphone is very similar to the 5G variants of the Redmi Note 12 series, having identical flat sides and camera hump design.

Here's a sneak peek at the #RedmiNote12 in a very special colorway that will make heads turn for sure!



We'll be launching this on 30th March as part of our #XiaomiFanFestival #XiaomiFans



Quote RT with the above hashtags and why you like this color to win a special prize :) pic.twitter.com/Gg2WFMAbvR — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) March 23, 2023

Along with this colour option, Xiaomi India will also offer the handset in an orange colour variant that also appears to have a gradient effect. The company is yet to reveal all the colour options for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India has published a webpage detailing some of the specifications and features of the upcoming phone prior to the launch event on March 30. The Redmi Note 12 4G, similar to its 5G siblings, will feature a large 120Hz AMOLED display. Since it is a 4G smartphone, Xiaomi India will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 SoC. The company claims the smartphone to feature up to 11GB of RAM, which is inclusive of the "Virtual RAM" expansion feature that utilises uunused storage for additional memory.

The Redmi Note 12 4G will also feature a triple rear camera system, and the primary camera will consist of a 50-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it has equipped the handset with a 5,000mAh capacity battery that will come with support for 33W wired charging out of the box.

Prices are yet to be announced but the Redmi Note 12 4G is expected to make its debut as the most affordable variant of the Redmi Note 12 series in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.