Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 4G is scheduled to launch in India on March 30.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2023 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 4G is available in Ice Blue, Mint Blue and Onyx Grey colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 4G is available in two storage configurations
  • The handset is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 685 chipset
  • The Redmi Note 12 4G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14

Redmi has globally launched its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones. The company's Note 12 lineup comprises four models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the newly announced Redmi Note 12 4G. Two other models are expected to join the lineup soon. A Redmi 12S model has been tipped to launch soon, and Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo on March 28. Out of the devices that launched globally, all models except for the Redmi Note 12 4G — which is set to arrive in India on March 30 — have already made their debut in the country.

Redmi Note 12 4G price

Redmi Note 12 price is set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, with an early bird offer of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,700). Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

In the UK, the Redmi Note 12 device is available in a single configuration of 4GB + 128GB, priced at GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 22,100).

The phone will be available in Ice Blue, Mint Blue and Onyx Grey colour options in all markets, according to the company.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display is claimed to support 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The device runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. The Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a Micro-SD card.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the newly launched Redmi device includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls housed in a centred punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The phone is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port and supports GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity among others. The Redmi Note 12 4G also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging out-of-the-box. The device has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Redmi Note 12 4G weighs 183.5 grams and measures 165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm in size.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
