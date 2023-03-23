Redmi Note 12 Turbo is set to launch on March 28 in China. The upcoming addition to the company's Note 12 series of smartphones will feature the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, which was announced by Qualcomm last week. Xiaomi has also been teasing some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Ahead of its official launch, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals some details about the phone other than the processor, such as the battery capacity, its dimensions and weight.

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo bears the model number 23049RAD8C. The listing highlights the performance gains of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC that powers the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. It scored 1,484 and 4,257 points in the Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core tests. The listing also reveals that the phone runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. We can expect it to have a layer of MIUI 14 on top of Android. Xiaomi will launch the phone with at least 12GB of RAM, according to the report. We can expect to see lower RAM configurations for the handset make their debut.

In addition to the Geekbench listing, some other details about the Redmi Note 12 Turbo have been revealed as well. The phone is confirmed to feature a 3725-square millimetre vapour chamber to keep things cool under the hood. It will also pack a 5000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the phone will weigh about 181g and have a thickness of 7.99mm.

On the front, the phone will have thin bezels around the display, which has a hole-punch cutout at the top. The top bezel is said to be 1.42mm thin, whereas the side bezels will have a thickness of 1.95mm. Xiaomi also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo's chin bezel will be 2.22mm thick. Overall, the phone will have a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The device is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. Other leaked details include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 67W fast charging support.

