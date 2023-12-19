Redmi Note 13 series, which was first exclusive to the Chinese market, is confirmed to debut in India on January 4. Ahead of the launch, rumours about its possible successor Redmi Note 14 have started surfacing online. A Chinese tipster has claimed that Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Redmi Note 14 lineup for the company's home country. The handsets could compete with the likes of the Realme 12 series. The Redmi Note 13 series includes the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and they all feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Chinese Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Xiaomi is preparing to unveil the Redmi Note 14 series in China. The rumoured Note 14 series smartphones are said to rival the Realme 12 lineup with a similar price range and specifications. Both Redmi Note 14 and Realme 12 series are tipped to debut as camera-focused handsets with curved displays.

Like the Redmi Note 13 series, the Redmi Note 14 family could also include at least three entries — Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. While details of the Realme 12 series are yet to be officially announced, references about Realme 12, Realme 12 Pro, and Redmi 12 Pro+ have purportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at their imminent arrival in the Indian market. They are tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 series was launched in September with a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in China. They are confirmed to go official in India on January 4.

Redmi's Note 13 lineup runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Redmi Note 13 features a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood, while the Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor, while the Pro models feature triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phones pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.