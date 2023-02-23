Samsung is speculated to be working on a new line of Galaxy A series smartphones after the South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A14 earlier this year. These smartphones are expected to be launched in the first half of 2023. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G have previously been spotted on several certification websites. There have also been reports and leaks about the purported smartphones' features and specifications earlier. Now, a new leak has suggested some key specifications of the devices along with their alleged first looks.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications, features (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, according to a 91 Mobiles Hindi report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), will have a 6.4-inch sAMOLED full-HD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and an adjustable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The purported handset is said to run Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.0 on top.

In the optics section, the Galaxy A54 is tipped to feature a triple camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The device will likely have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed in a hole-punch cutout, as seen in the leaked images.

For security, the Galaxy A54 will likely feature in-display fingerprint sensor technology. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and an IP67 rating. Other features of the Galaxy A54 5G include dual SIM support, NFC, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications, features (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is said to come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This device is expected to run One UI 5.0 software, which is based on Android 13.

Featuring a triple camera setup on the back, the Galaxy A34 5G is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phone could also get a 13-megapixel front camera, housed in a teardrop cutout as seen in the leaked images cited in the report.

The report adds that the Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and carry an IP67 rating. Other connectivity features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, NFC, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, will be comparable to those of the Galaxy A54.

