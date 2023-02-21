Technology News

OnePlus Foldable Won't Be a Rebadged Oppo Find N2, Could Launch in Q3 2023: Report

OnePlus foldable will reportedly feature a 2K resolution large display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2023 16:02 IST
OnePlus Foldable Won't Be a Rebadged Oppo Find N2, Could Launch in Q3 2023: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus foldable was teased at the Cloud 11 launch event

Highlights
  • The smartphone could be named OnePlus V Fold
  • Samsung and Oppo already have similar foldable handsets
  • Oppo Find N2 comes with a WUSXGA (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) display

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G alongside other devices at the Cloud 11 launch event, as well as a sneak peek at its upcoming foldable smartphones. The teaser only demonstrates that the Shenzhen company intends to release what appear to be foldable smartphones in the third quarter of 2023. According to recent leaks, OnePlus will release two foldable smartphones, the OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold, and it could be based on the Oppo Find N series. However, a new report suggests that the OnePlus foldable smartphones may not resemble the Find series phones that closely.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared the new information on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. According to the source, the OnePlus foldable will be released in Q3 2023 with a 2K display. This is similar to the display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

An earlier report suggested that OnePlus will launch two smartphones in the foldable segment namely OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip - a notepad and a clamshell, both of which could be rebadged versions of the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Instead, it appears that there will be a single device that is not completely identical to its Oppo counterpart. For comparison, the Oppo Find N2 does not have a 2K display. This means that either the resolution of the OnePlus version has been increased, or the device has grown in size.

Oppo Find N2 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and features a 7.6-inch primary WUSXGA (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Meanwhile, its sister device, the clamshell Oppo Find N2 Flip, also runs a similar OS and sports a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices.



Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
