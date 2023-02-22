Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to launch in the second half of 2023.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2023 16:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured) that launched in 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch as Samsung's third Fan Edition handset
  • The South Korean firm is yet to announce plans for a new S-series phone
  • Samsung is also tipped to skip the launch of the Galaxy A75 smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S23, tipped to debut as an affordable version of the recently launched Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, could be equipped with a flagship chipset launched by Qualcomm last year. The South Korean conglomerate did not announce a successor to the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year, but recent reports suggest that the company could launch the Galaxy S23 FE in H2 2023. Samsung's Galaxy FE (or Fan Edition) smartphones offer many S-series features at a more affordable price.

Tipster Connor (Twitter: @OreXda) claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset is Qualcomm's second most powerful chipset after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to feature on most flagships in 2023. Other handsets like the OnePlus 11R, Xiaomi 12S UltraAsus Zenfone 9, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Oppo Find N2, are also equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. 

It is worth noting that the company is yet to officially reveal any plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Meanwhile, a recent report by Korean publication Daily Hanooki suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be launched in August or September, while a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G may not be released. 

The company has launched two Fan Edition series smartphones so far — the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE. While the company was previously tipped to launch the Galaxy S22 FE, the details shared by the tipster suggests that the next handset in the series could bear the latest S23 series moniker.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones were unveiled by the company earlier this month, during the first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023. Pricing for the Galaxy S23 series starts at Rs. 74,999, while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra with 1TB of storage is priced at Rs. 1,54,999. 

The pricing for the Galaxy S23 series is similar to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series that were launched last year and in 2021, respectively. The Galaxy S21 FE price in India at launch was set at Rs. 54,999, and the purported Galaxy S23 FE could also bear a similar price tag when it is launched by the company. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to announce any plans to launch a new Galaxy FE smartphone after the debut of the Galaxy S23 series.  

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
