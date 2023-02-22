Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are likely to make their debut later this year as the successors to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, respectively. Details of these purported foldable handsets have previously been spotted online, and a recent report suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger cover screen than the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip. Meanwhile, storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have now surfaced online ahead of their debut.

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, which are precisely the same as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. All of these configurations will feature UFS 4.0 storage, which is also available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, except the base Galaxy S23 model with 128GB of storage, which offers slower UFS 3.1 speeds.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly arrive in the same storage options as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This means the handset could be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. As per the report, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 128GB of storage will feature "slower" UFS 3.1 storage compared to the other variants, like the previously mentioned 128GB Galaxy S23 model.

Earlier this week, tipster Ice Universe claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Flip 5 would sport a larger cover screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable phone that was recently launched in global markets. It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch outer display, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a larger 3.26-inch AMOLED screen.

While we don't expect the see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a few months — these handsets are expected to make their debut during the same time that the company would previously launch its Galaxy Note series of smartphones — details of yet another foldable smartphone were recently leaked online. A report suggests that the Motorola Razr 2023 will sport a large cover display than its predecessor.

Leaked images of the purported handset shared by tipster Evan Blass show a large display that nearly fills up one of the rear panels, even surrounding the dual rear camera setup. This could allow for even more interaction with apps and controls on the outer display, reducing the need to open the device for some tasks.

