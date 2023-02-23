Technology News

BTC Inches Closer to $25,000 with Small Gains, ETH and Other Altcoins See Profits

BTC grew by 1.03 percent to trade at the price point of $24,445 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 11:19 IST
BTC Inches Closer to $25,000 with Small Gains, ETH and Other Altcoins See Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Petre Barlea

The global crypto market, at the time of writing, stood at $1.57 trillion

Highlights
  • Litecoin, Tron saw gains
  • Avalanche, Chainlink saw losses
  • Cosmos, LEO recorded dips

Bitcoin on Thursday, February 23, reflected small gains on national as well as international crypto exchanges. The oldest cryptocurrency grew by 1.03 percent to trade at the price point of $24,445 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh). BTC has been hovering around the mark of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20.6 lakh) for a while now, but has not been able to breach the resistance point so far. In the last 24 hours, BTC values spiked by $385 (roughly Rs. 31,872).

Ether managed to bag small gains similar to Bitcoin as reflected by Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. On Thursday, ETH grew by 1.47 percent to trade at $1,669 (roughly Rs. 1.38 lakh).

From Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, and Solana to Polkadot, Litecoin, Tron, and Uniswap — all minted minor profits.

Even Dogecoin and Shiba Inu recorded profits of 1.58 percent and 4.23 percent respectively. While DOGE is trading at $0.086 (roughly Rs. 7), SHIB is priced $0.000013 (roughly Rs. 0.001111).

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.57 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the global crypto market, at the time of writing, stood at $1.57 trillion (roughly Rs. 92,09,829 crore).

“The news of the US defaulting if the debt ceiling is not raised, has sparked the inflow of funds in Bitcoin which is driving the current rally in the world's largest digital asset. We can expect a spike in the BTC-USD pair in the coming weeks. Clarity on US regulations around digital assets with calculated execution of the policies is the key to the holistic development of the crypto industry,” Tarusha Mittal, COO and Cofounder of Dapps and UniFarm told Gadgets 360.

In its latest meeting, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has indicated that more interest rate hikes could be on the cards in the US, aimed at curbing inflation.

In the backdrop of this development, stablecoins pegged against the US dollar including Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD — all recorded price dips.

These were also joined by other altcoins like Avalanche, Chainlink, Cosmos, LEO, and Monero among others.

Industry insiders have predicted that in the coming days, the crypto market is bound to see more volatility.

“A sudden spike in the BTC prices may encourage investors to go for profit booking and liquidate their positions. The profit booking may result in some pullback in the price of BTC. Asian factors such as Hong Kong regulations and the opening up of the Chinese economy are also creating a significant impact on the crypto market. This shows that Asia has a crucial role to play in the success of blockchain and crypto,” Mittal noted.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Binance Coin, Polygon, Tron, Leo, Monero, Cosmos
