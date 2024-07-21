Amazon Prime Day 2024 is currently underway in India. It kicked off on July 20 and will go on till 11:59 pm IST tonight (July 21). During the sale, big discounts on a wide range of items, including electronic gadgets, home appliances, fashion products, and more, can be purchased with big discounts and other offers. We previously curated a list of top deals on OnePlus smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale. These devices, including others, can be purchased for considerably low prices compared to their usual retail price, giving buyers more value for their money.

Here, we have compiled a list of all the deals live on Samsung smartphones you can grab during the ongoing sale.

Notably, the two-day sale event is exclusively available to Prime members. It is organised every year, and buyers can avail bank benefits, cashback and exchange offers on smartphones, in addition to massive discounts. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, alongside SBI credit card holders, can get a 10 percent additional discount. One of the best deals is live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which takes its price below Rs. 80,000 in India. Similar offers are also available on other Samsung handsets, including Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and more.

Amazon Prime Day: Deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Listed

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.