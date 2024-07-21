Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale: All Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals Listed

Smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and more, are available with huge discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 July 2024 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight (July 21) in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 brings big discounts on Samsung smartphones
  • The sale is live until 11:59pm IST today (July 21) in India
  • The discounts are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is currently underway in India. It kicked off on July 20 and will go on till 11:59 pm IST tonight (July 21). During the sale, big discounts on a wide range of items, including electronic gadgets, home appliances, fashion products, and more, can be purchased with big discounts and other offers. We previously curated a list of top deals on OnePlus smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale. These devices, including others, can be purchased for considerably low prices compared to their usual retail price, giving buyers more value for their money.

Here, we have compiled a list of all the deals live on Samsung smartphones you can grab during the ongoing sale.

Notably, the two-day sale event is exclusively available to Prime members. It is organised every year, and buyers can avail bank benefits, cashback and exchange offers on smartphones, in addition to massive discounts. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, alongside SBI credit card holders, can get a 10 percent additional discount. One of the best deals is live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which takes its price below Rs. 80,000 in India. Similar offers are also available on other Samsung handsets, including Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and more.

Amazon Prime Day: Deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Listed

Product Launch Price Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,23,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,24,999 Rs. 79,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 28,999
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 22,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 36,999
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,112
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
