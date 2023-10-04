Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched globally on Wednesday alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. The company has listed the handset on its official site with an unspecified chipset. The phone is offered in a single storage variant and is scheduled to go on sale later this month. It succeeds the Galaxy S21 FE, which was released in January 2021 with an Exynos 2100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price, availability

In a press statement, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,800). The phone is listed on the Samsung Malaysia site with an 8GB + 256GB storage option.

It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint and Purple colour options. The handset will also be available exclusively on the Samsung official site in Indigo and Tangerine colourways.

According to the US listing of the Galaxy S23 FE, the phone will go on sale starting October 26.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Sporting a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is listed with an octa-core SoC clocking up to 2.8GHz. It is said to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the in-house Exynos 2200 chip, varying according to the region of availability, as per previous reports.

The triple rear floating camera system of the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display houses a 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls, which is a considerable downgrade over the 32-megapixel front camera of the preceding Galaxy S21 FE model.

The dual nano SIM-supported Galaxy S23 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port, which claims to charge the phone from zero to up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It also supports Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The phone arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. Weighing 209 grams, the handset measures 158mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size.

