Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Specifications, Price

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 09:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is listed with an unspecified chipset
  • The phone comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • The Galaxy S23 FE also has an IP68 rating
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched globally on Wednesday alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. The company has listed the handset on its official site with an unspecified chipset. The phone is offered in a single storage variant and is scheduled to go on sale later this month. It succeeds the Galaxy S21 FE, which was released in January 2021 with an Exynos 2100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price, availability

In a press statement, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,800). The phone is listed on the Samsung Malaysia site with an 8GB + 256GB storage option.

It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint and Purple colour options. The handset will also be available exclusively on the Samsung official site in Indigo and Tangerine colourways.

According to the US listing of the Galaxy S23 FE, the phone will go on sale starting October 26.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Sporting a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is listed with an octa-core SoC clocking up to 2.8GHz. It is said to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the in-house Exynos 2200 chip, varying according to the region of availability, as per previous reports.

The triple rear floating camera system of the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display houses a 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls, which is a considerable downgrade over the 32-megapixel front camera of the preceding Galaxy S21 FE model.

The dual nano SIM-supported Galaxy S23 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port, which claims to charge the phone from zero to up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It also supports Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The phone arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. Weighing 209 grams, the handset measures 158mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Kodak Launches 43-Inch Matrix QLED TV, CA PRO 55-Inch Smart Google TV Ahead of Sale Season

