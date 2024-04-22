Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series with three entries — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra —in January. Now, the brand is said to have shifted its focus to developing the Fan Edition series. The Galaxy S24 FE was rumoured to go official in the summer as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S24, but a Dutch outlet has now revealed that the launch has been pushed. The report also suggests the codename of the purported device.

A Galaxyclub report claims that Samsung is working on a new smartphone codenamed R12. Following the codename patterns of previous Fan Edition smartphones, this model number is assumed to be associated with the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE had model number R11. The Galaxy S21 FE was R9, whereas the R8 was associated with the Galaxy S20 FE. The codename R10 was allegedly assigned for the Galaxy S22 FE, but the handset didn't come to light.

The Galaxy S24 FE was earlier said to go official in summer this year. However, the latest report states that the summer launch will not happen based on the current state of development. It is said to be released at the end of 2024 or early next year. This launch window (late this year) would be in line with the launch schedule of the Galaxy S23 FE, which was announced in October last year and saw a broader expansion in many countries in early 2024.

We haven't heard much from reputable sources about the Galaxy S24 FE yet. It is said to come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and run on Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset depending on the market. It could pack 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and is likely to be offered in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The handset is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

