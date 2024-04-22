Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE went on sale in select countries at the end of 2023.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 13:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE had model number R11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was earlier said to go official early in summer
  • It could come as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S24
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched in January
Advertisement

Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series with three entries — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra —in January. Now, the brand is said to have shifted its focus to developing the Fan Edition series. The Galaxy S24 FE was rumoured to go official in the summer as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S24, but a Dutch outlet has now revealed that the launch has been pushed. The report also suggests the codename of the purported device.

A Galaxyclub report claims that Samsung is working on a new smartphone codenamed R12. Following the codename patterns of previous Fan Edition smartphones, this model number is assumed to be associated with the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE had model number R11. The Galaxy S21 FE was R9, whereas the R8 was associated with the Galaxy S20 FE. The codename R10 was allegedly assigned for the Galaxy S22 FE, but the handset didn't come to light.

The Galaxy S24 FE was earlier said to go official in summer this year. However, the latest report states that the summer launch will not happen based on the current state of development. It is said to be released at the end of 2024 or early next year. This launch window (late this year) would be in line with the launch schedule of the Galaxy S23 FE, which was announced in October last year and saw a broader expansion in many countries in early 2024.

We haven't heard much from reputable sources about the Galaxy S24 FE yet. It is said to come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and run on Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset depending on the market. It could pack 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and is likely to be offered in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The handset is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 India Launch
Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface via Google Play Console
  4. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Realme P1 Series Goes on Sale in India: Launch Offers
  6. Google's Gemini Assistant to Soon Play Music via Third-Party Apps: Report
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report
  3. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India
  4. Google’s Gemini Assistant Could Soon Play Music From Third-Party Apps: Report
  5. PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year
  7. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 India Launch
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains
  9. iPhone AI Features Could Be Faster, but Less Powerful Than ChatGPT and Gemini: Report
  10. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »