Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the Works, to Launch Earlier Than Usual: Report

A Samsung supplier has reportedly started mass production of display driver chips for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 15:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the Works, to Launch Earlier Than Usual: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October last year

  • Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE late last year
  • The phone is reportedly scheduled to be launched in the summer
  • Galaxy S24 FE could come as a watered-down variant of Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October last year as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S23. Now, the Galaxy S24 FE is said to be in the works as a successor. A new report from a Korean news outlet indicates that a Samsung supplier has started mass production of display driver chips for the Galaxy S24 FE and the handset will go official in the summer. This rumoured timeline is considerably earlier than the release of any previous Fan Edition model. The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to debut as a toned-down version of the vanilla Galaxy S24.

As per a report by The Elec, Galaxy S24 FE is scheduled to be released this summer. The report citing industry sources claims that a Samsung supplier has begun mass production of TED (TCON Embedded Driver IC) for the organic light emitting diode (OLED) of the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone.

The Galaxy S24 FE's rumoured summer launch window (June to August) would be earlier than the Galaxy S23 FE launch. The latter was announced in October last year, around eight months after the debut of the Galaxy S23 series in February. The upcoming model is likely to come as a watered-down variant of Galaxy S24.

If this report turns out to be true, then Samsung will have an eventful second half this year. The company is expected to announce the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 lineup and more around July and August.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE will get a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and could run on Exynos 2400 SoC or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC depending on the market. It is said to feature 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and could be offered in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
