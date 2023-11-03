Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Tipped Again; Said to Debut Earlier Than Expected

Samsung Galaxy S24 models are tipped to come with Exynos and Snapdragon chips.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 November 2023 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series (pictured) was launched on February 17

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is said to succeed Galaxy S23 lineup
  • The lineup is expected to include a base, a Plus and an Ultra model
  • The Galaxy S24 phones could share design elements with previous models
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch soon. It is said to succeed the Galaxy S23 series, which was released in February this year. Speculations and rumours about Samsung's upcoming flagship series started soon after the launch of the previous smartphones. Like preceding lineups, the new series of smartphones is tipped to include three models — the base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. There have been multiple leaks and reports suggesting key details of the purported models. A new report suggests that the lineup may launch sooner than expected.

A SBS Biz report states that the Galaxy S24 series will be launched on January 17 at an event in San Francisco, USA. This substantiates previous claims that placed the launch of the series somewhere between early and mid-January.

The report suggests that Samsung is looking to launch the Galaxy S24 earlier than usual because it looks at the flagship series as its “saviour” product (translated from Korean) after it suffered from lower-than-expected performances in its semiconductor business, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 sales, which were introduced in a Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul on July 26.

It is speculated that the move may also be influenced by the aim to keep up with its competitor Apple, which unveiled its iPhone 15 series not so long back in September. Notably, the Galaxy S23 series was launched this year on February 17, while the year before that the South Korean tech giant introduced its Galaxy S22 flagship models on February 10, 2022. Bringing the launch of the Galaxy S24 lineup, the company may be aiming to offer a stronger race to its market rivals.

The Galaxy S23 FE model will also be released in South Korea at a price of KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs. ) on December 1, according to the report. This will also reportedly to try and mitigate the effects of sluggish sales of the Galaxy S23 series' phones which was thought to be a result of a general economic downturn in the country. The company is said to expect that the mid-range Fan Edition model will drive up sales.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
