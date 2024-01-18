Technology News
Samsung's Galaxy AI Features to Land on Galaxy S23 Series, Latest Foldable, Tablets: Report

Samsung's new Galaxy AI features are expected to arrive in old devices sometime before June.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 January 2024 11:19 IST
Samsung's Galaxy AI Features to Land on Galaxy S23 Series, Latest Foldable, Tablets: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has gone official with One UI 6.1 out of the box

Highlights
  • Samsung's new AI features will land on previously released Samsung device
  • The new features are expected to arrive sometime before June
  • The Galaxy S24 was launched with a starting price tag of $799
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra were unveiled at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California on Wednesday with One UI 6.1. The Android 14-based custom skin by Samsung brings many AI features like Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search to offer a new Galaxy AI experience. Now, Samsung has reportedly confirmed that a bunch of older flagship Galaxy devices will have access to several new AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series. Last year's Galaxy S23 series and its latest foldables are said to get Galaxy AI features.

As per a report by Android Authority, several new AI features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series will land on previously released Samsung devices. Samsung reportedly confirmed that the company will bring many of the Galaxy AI features introduced on Galaxy S24 on previous models including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series in the first half of this year. Currently, it's unclear which Galaxy AI features will be available across every old device.

Galaxy AI brings tools and features aimed at communication, productivity, and content creation that are integrated with One UI 6.1. It includes a Chat Assist functionality to translate languages in real-time or perform tone correction in texts and emails. There's also Google-backed Circle to Search that combines text-based queries with visual search. The Live Translate feature assists in two-way real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native Phone app. Android Auto will now automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions in car. And Note Assist in Samsung Notes now offers AI-generated summaries.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at Rs. 99,999, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. The phones are available for pre-order in India. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, One UI 6.1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
