Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Leaked Renders Show Expected Design, Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G may soon launch as a successor to the Galaxy M15 5G, which was unveiled in India in April. The purported handset has previously been spotted on multiple benchmarking and certification websites. These listings have suggested some expected key features of the phone. A recent report has shared leaked design renders of the anticipated smartphone, which shows its probable design and colour options. The Galaxy M16 5G from Samsung is expected to come with features similar to the ones seen on the Galaxy A16 5G, which was introduced in the country in October.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

An Android Headlines report has shared leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G. The phone appears with sharper borders on the flat sides, in contrast to the rounded edges of the preceding Galaxy M15 5G. This is closer to the design of many mid-range and flagship Samsung handsets. The phone appears in black, green and peach colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The design of the rear camera module appears to be different from the existing Samsung Galaxy M15 5G as well. The purported Galaxy M16 5G is seen with a vertically placed pill-shaped camera island that holds three sensors. Within the module, a larger slot holds two sensors, while a smaller, circular slot has a third. An LED flash unit is placed outside the rear camera module on the top left corner of the panel.

The left edge of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G holds the SIM card slot, while the right edge has the volume rockers and the power button, that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to get an AMOLED screen with slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin and an Infinity-U notch at the top to house the front camera sensor.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G with the model number SM-M166P/DS was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting an imminent India launch. A Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggested the phone would likely support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and ship with Android 14-based One UI 6. A Geekbench listing suggested the handset could get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with support for 8GB of RAM.