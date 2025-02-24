Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Confirmed; Design Teased

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Confirmed; Design Teased

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G will be available via Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy M06 5G may get a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The Galaxy M06 5G is expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6
Samsung is gearing up to introduce two new 5G smartphones in India. The company has teased the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and the Galaxy M06 5G via social media. While Samsung has yet to announce the exact launch date of the handsets, availability details of the upcoming phones have been confirmed. Design details, particularly the rear camera layout of the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G have been teased as well. Previously, few other details of the handsets surfaced online through several certification sites and other reports.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and the Galaxy M06 5G will launch in India soon, according to an X post by the company. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. A promotional poster for the smartphones on Amazon suggests that they will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce website.samsung galaxy m16 m06 amazon inline m16 m06 

The rear camera layout for the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and the Galaxy M06 5G has been teased in the promotional posts. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G appears to have three rear cameras, arranged vertically, placed within a pill-shaped island. A larger cutout within the module holds two sensors, while a smaller slot holds the third. A circular LED flash unit is placed outside the camera island. This resembles the design of previously leaked renders of the handset.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G gets a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module appears to hold two sensors. The camera island is placed in the top left corner of the rear panel, similar to the Galaxy M16 5G, next to an LED flash unit. 

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G with the model number SM-M166P had appeared on Geekbench. The listing suggested that the phone could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.

Sucharita Ganguly
