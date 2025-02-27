Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G have been launched in India. The new Galaxy M series smartphones run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and feature 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy M16 5G features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the Galaxy M06 5G has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy M16 5G is confirmed to get six years of Android upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Price in India

The Galaxy M16 5G is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB and 8GB variants with the same storage are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. These are introductory price tags including a bank-based discount of Rs. 1,000. The phone is available in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black colourways and will go on sale from March 5.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version (including Rs. 500 bank discount). It is available in Blazing Black and Sage Green shades. Sales are set to begin on March 7. The new handsets will be available for purchase through Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Specifications

The Galaxy M16 5G is confirmed to receive six Android upgrades and six years of security updates. On the other hand, Samsung is promising four generations of OS upgrades and security updates for the Galaxy M06 5G. The Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy M06 5G gets a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) screen.

Under the hood, both Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy M16 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It gets a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G has a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Both phones feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication. They have Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security and support Quick Share for sharing files and images. The Galaxy M16 5G also comes with Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay functionality.

Both Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M16 5G is 7.9mm thin, while the Galaxy M06 5G measures 8mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.