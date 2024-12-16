Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G may arrive with similar specifications as the Galaxy A16 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2024 17:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G (pictured) was launched in India in March

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M16 5G could be similar to Galaxy A16 5G
  • The handsets are expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6
  • Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G could support dual band Wi-Fi
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G handsets could be launched in India soon. The names of the purported budget smartphones had previously surfaced on a certification site. Now, the phones have reportedly been spotted on a particular certification website in India, suggesting an imminent India launch. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G could come with specifications similar to the Galaxy A16 5G, which was launched in India in October. The Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G are expected to succeed the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy F15 5G, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Could Launch in India Soon

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G with the model numbers SM-M166P/DS and SM-E166P/DS, respectively, have been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website (via The Tech Outlook). Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing for these handsets on the website.

The listings do not reveal any details of the handsets, but they hint at an imminent launch in the country. These smartphones' monikers were previously spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. They are expected to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. They could run on Android 14-based One UI 6.

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G with the model number SM-M166P was reportedly spotted on Geekbench. It is said to have appeared with 552 and 1,611 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The chipset details on the benchmarking site suggest it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. 

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in October. The handset sports a 6.7-inch 90Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 7.9mm thin profile. It carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support and starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch
