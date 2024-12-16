Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G handsets could be launched in India soon. The names of the purported budget smartphones had previously surfaced on a certification site. Now, the phones have reportedly been spotted on a particular certification website in India, suggesting an imminent India launch. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G could come with specifications similar to the Galaxy A16 5G, which was launched in India in October. The Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G are expected to succeed the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy F15 5G, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Could Launch in India Soon

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G with the model numbers SM-M166P/DS and SM-E166P/DS, respectively, have been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website (via The Tech Outlook). Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing for these handsets on the website.

The listings do not reveal any details of the handsets, but they hint at an imminent launch in the country. These smartphones' monikers were previously spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. They are expected to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. They could run on Android 14-based One UI 6.

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G with the model number SM-M166P was reportedly spotted on Geekbench. It is said to have appeared with 552 and 1,611 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The chipset details on the benchmarking site suggest it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in October. The handset sports a 6.7-inch 90Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 7.9mm thin profile. It carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support and starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

