Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27

Samsung Galaxy M16 is likely to ship with a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G launched in India in April 2024

Highlights
  • New phones will go on sale through Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy M16 could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy M05 was unveiled in September 2024
Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G are all set to launch in India this week. Amazon India teased the launch date of the new Galaxy M series phones in the country on Tuesday. The Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G will arrive as a successor to last year's Galaxy M15 and Galaxy M05, respectively. The Galaxy M16 is likely to boast triple rear cameras, while the Galaxy M06 5G may include a dual rear camera unit. The former is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M16, Galaxy M06 5G Launch Date Announced

Amazon confirmed the India launch date of the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G via a dedicated landing page on its website. The phones will be unveiled on February 27 at 12Ppm IST. The listing includes a design sketch of the upcoming handsets. The model featuring triple rear cameras is believed to be the Galaxy M16, while the handset with dual rear camera setup is likely to be the Galaxy M06 5G.

Both Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G have pill-shaped camera islands and the camera units are arranged vertically. A circular LED flash unit is arranged outside the camera module.

The Galaxy M16 had recently popped up on Geekbench with model number SM-M166P. The listing suggested MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and 8GB RAM. It is said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6. It also surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number SM-M166P/DS. The Galaxy M06 5G was listed on the BIS website with model number SM-M066B/DS. 

As mentioned, the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G are expected to come with upgrades over last year's Galaxy M15 and Galaxy M05. The Galaxy M15 5G was unveiled in India in April 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB version.

The Galaxy M05 was unveiled in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India.

