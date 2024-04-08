Samsung Galaxy M15 5G was launched in India on April 8 after being available for pre-orders last week. The new Galaxy M-series phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy M15 5G features an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The design and hardware details of Galaxy M15 5G are similar to that of the Galaxy A15 5G that went official in India in December last year.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G price in India, availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB version. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 14,499. It is currently up for sale via Amazon in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colourways.

Samsung offers a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on purchases using HDFC bank cards. Further, there is Rs. 1,000 off on exchange as well. Additionally, it is offering a Samsung 25Wtravel adapter worth Rs. 1,699 at just Rs. 300.

The Galaxy A15 was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M15 5G runs on Android 14. It is confirmed to receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. Under the hood, the new Galaxy M series phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

Photo Credit: Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Stone Grey variant

For optics, the Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M15 5G include 5G, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M15 5G with support for 25W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 128 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. It measures 160.1x76.8x9.3mm and weighs 217 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.