Samsung has announced price cuts and discounts for its latest Galaxy wearables lineup ahead of Christmas. The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are offered at discounted prices as part of the festival sale. Besides smartwatches, the Galaxy Buds 3 series are also getting price cuts. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Ring during the offer period can avail of a travel adapter free of cost. Several products can be purchased with no-cost EMI options as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch, Buds Discount

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, Samsung has announced discounts for its wearable lineup in India. As part of the sale, starting today, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs. 12,000. This includes an instant cashback of Rs. 12,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000. It was launched in the country with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999.

Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 7 can be grabbed with up to Rs. 8,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. It was originally priced at Rs. 29,999 for the Bluetooth variant and Rs. 33,999 for the cellular version.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are confirmed to receive an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000 in the discount sale. This will bring down the price of the device to Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds 3 buyers can get Rs. 4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. These earphones were originally priced at Rs. 14,999.

Customers buying the latest Galaxy S and Z Series smartphones can avail of multi-buy offers worth up to Rs. 18,000 on Samsung's latest wearables. Shoppers purchasing the Galaxy Ring during the “Samsung Live” event on Samsung.com between December 20 and December 22 are eligible to receive a Samsung 45W travel adapter as a gift.

The affordable Galaxy Buds FE, which were launched at a price tag of Rs. 9,999 in India, can be purchased with Rs. 4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus in the ongoing sale.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 3 can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.