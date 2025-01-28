Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G and M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live Suggesting Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G and M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live Suggesting Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy F15 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 5G may ship with Android 15-based OneUI 7
  • Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G may support dual-band Wi-Fi
  • The 4G variant of Galaxy A06 was launched in India in September 2024
Samsung is expected to introduce new 5G-supported smartphones in India. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G handsets were previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent launch in the country. Ahead of any official announcement, the support pages of the purported smartphones have gone live, which suggests an imminent launch. Meanwhile, the phones have also appeared on other certification and benchmarking websites.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G, M16 5G India Support Pages Now Live

The support pages for the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, and Galaxy M16 5G with the model numbers SM-A066B/DS, SM-E066B/DS, SM-E166P/DS, and SM-M166P/DS, respectively, are currently live on the Samsung India website. This suggests that the phones will be unveiled in India soon. 

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G and the Galaxy F06 5G alongside the Galaxy M06 5G were spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listings suggested that the phones will support 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G NR, Bluetooth, and WLAN connectivity. 

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has previously appeared on Geekbench. It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It could run on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 skin on top.

Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi Alliance listings of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G suggested that the handsets may support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi.

Notably, a 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in India in September 2024. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Samsung Galaxy F16 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F16 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G India Launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 15S Pro Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site Ahead of China Launch

