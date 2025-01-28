Samsung is expected to introduce new 5G-supported smartphones in India. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G handsets were previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent launch in the country. Ahead of any official announcement, the support pages of the purported smartphones have gone live, which suggests an imminent launch. Meanwhile, the phones have also appeared on other certification and benchmarking websites.

The support pages for the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, and Galaxy M16 5G with the model numbers SM-A066B/DS, SM-E066B/DS, SM-E166P/DS, and SM-M166P/DS, respectively, are currently live on the Samsung India website. This suggests that the phones will be unveiled in India soon.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G and the Galaxy F06 5G alongside the Galaxy M06 5G were spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listings suggested that the phones will support 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G NR, Bluetooth, and WLAN connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has previously appeared on Geekbench. It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It could run on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 skin on top.

Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi Alliance listings of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G suggested that the handsets may support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi.

Notably, a 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in India in September 2024. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

