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Samsung One UI 9.5 Could Turn Bixby Into an AI Agent for Handling Daily Tasks

One UI 9.5 is expected to arrive with the Galaxy S27 series early next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 11:40 IST
Samsung One UI 9.5 Could Turn Bixby Into an AI Agent for Handling Daily Tasks

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is said to be testing Bixby Work internally

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Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly testing an AI-powered feature
  • It is reportedly known as Bixby Work
  • Bixby could schedule appointments, book hotel rooms
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Samsung began rolling out the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26 series in September. While the latest software version is reaching older Galaxy models, leaks about One UI 9.5 have started appearing online. The next iteration is said to introduce several notable upgrades over One UI 9. The update could transform Samsung's Bixby voice assistant into an AI agent to handle activities. 

Bixby Could Get AI Agent Capabilities

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is testing a new feature called Bixby Work, which could let its voice assistant run tasks in the background. The feature is reportedly designed to handle everyday requests, including booking hotel rooms, scheduling appointments, and setting up recurring tasks. This could be available in One UI 9.5.

In one example listed by the publication, Bixby was asked to provide the USD-to-INR conversion rate every morning. The assistant reportedly understood the request and created a recurring task that appeared in the Actions section of the Bixby app. However, users will need to review and approve the task before it becomes active.

After confirmation, the scheduled task becomes visible in the Actions section, accessible via the app's left-side navigation menu. Users may be able to delete, pause, or pin designated tasks from the Actions section.

Users may be able to pause, delete, or pin individual tasks, depending on their requirements. An activity log could also provide details about how Bixby completes scheduled actions each day. Additionally, users can reportedly return to the original conversation associated with a particular task.

Samsung is said to be testing Bixby Work internally. The feature could make its debut alongside One UI 9.5 with the Galaxy S27 series early next year.

Samsung started distributing the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26 series in September. Recently, the brand started rolling out the update to its Galaxy A, Galaxy F and Galaxy M-series models. 

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Further reading: Samsung One UI 9.5, One UI 9.5, One UI 9, Samsung One UI, Bixby Work
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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