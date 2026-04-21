Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery Upgrade: Report

Silicon-carbon batteries can store more energy than conventional graphite-based lithium-ion cells, without a considerable increase in size.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 13:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery Upgrade: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured) packs a 5,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung evaluates 12,000mAh to 20,000mAh battery prototypes
  • Samsung explores higher capacity batteries without size increase
  • Samsung aims to improve battery tech after years of stagnation
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly preparing a major battery upgrade for its future flagship smartphones, even as the Galaxy S26 Ultra continues with a 5,000mAh battery. The South Korean tech giant is said to be actively testing silicon-carbon battery technology, which could significantly increase capacity without increasing device thickness. The development comes amid growing competition from Chinese brands that have already begun adopting this newer battery chemistry, pushing higher capacities and longer endurance, and increasing pressure on Samsung to accelerate its own transition.

Samsung Plans Major Battery Leap as S27 Ultra Tipped for New Tech

A report by Schrödinger Intel claims internal Samsung SDI documents point to ongoing trials of high-capacity silicon-carbon cells, including 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh, and 20,000mAh prototypes. These designs are said to use advanced stacking methods to fit larger capacities within similar physical dimensions as current batteries. Notably, the same source had previously reported on these testing efforts.

Silicon-carbon batteries can store more energy than conventional graphite-based lithium-ion cells. This allows manufacturers to increase battery capacity without making devices thicker. Several Chinese smartphone brands have already adopted this technology in recent years, although durability remains a challenge.

The report suggests that Samsung's current prototypes fall short of the company's commercial targets for battery lifespan. The tested units reportedly reached around 960 charge cycles, while Samsung aims for closer to 1,500 cycles before wider adoption.

Samsung appears to be taking a cautious approach. The company has maintained the same 5,000mAh battery capacity in its Galaxy S Ultra models for several generations, focusing instead on efficiency improvements. This strategy follows stricter safety standards after past battery-related issues.

Recent comments from Samsung's mobile R&D leadership also indicate internal recognition of the gap in battery innovation. The company has confirmed it is working on next-generation battery technologies, but has not yet approved them for commercial use.

The report adds that Samsung may introduce silicon-carbon batteries in a future flagship, with the Galaxy S27 Ultra emerging as a likely candidate. If implemented, the shift could mark a significant change in how the company approaches battery capacity and performance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Features, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Upgrade, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Steadies Around $75,800 as Institutional Buying Supports Recovery
Google DeepMind Has Reportedly Assembled an A-Team to Take on Anthropic’s AI Coding Prowess

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery Upgrade: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Vivo Smartphones Will Cost More in India Due to the Latest Price Hike
  2. Adobe Introduces Agentic Platform CX Enterprise at Adobe Summit 2026
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Five Colour Options
  4. Poco M8s 5G Debuts Globally With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Might Arrive With This Battery Upgrade
  6. Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G Debuts With 9.7-Inch Display, 7,600mAh Battery: See Price
  7. iPhone 18 May Not Arrive With Hardware Upgrades as Apple Cuts Costs: Report
  8. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Will Be Revealed This Week
  9. Tim Cook to Step Down as Apple CEO as John Ternus Named Successor
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Five Colour Options
  2. Deezer Claims 75,000 AI-Generated Songs Are Being Uploaded to the Platform Daily
  3. Heartbeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Stream This Medical Drama Online
  4. Vivo Y600 Pro Listings on Geekbench, Regulatory Databases Reveal Key Specifications, Features
  5. Redmi Buds 8 Launched With Up to 50dB ANC, Up to 44 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  6. Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto-Backed Loans in the UK as FCA Shapes Rules
  7. Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G Launched With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 SoC, 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Razr 2026 Launch Date Teased Alongside Design and Colour Options
  9. Redmi A7 Pro 4G Launched in India With Unisoc T7250 Chip Alongside Redmi A7 4G: Price, Specifications
  10. Google DeepMind Has Reportedly Assembled an A-Team to Take on Anthropic’s AI Coding Prowess
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »