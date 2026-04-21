Samsung is reportedly preparing a major battery upgrade for its future flagship smartphones, even as the Galaxy S26 Ultra continues with a 5,000mAh battery. The South Korean tech giant is said to be actively testing silicon-carbon battery technology, which could significantly increase capacity without increasing device thickness. The development comes amid growing competition from Chinese brands that have already begun adopting this newer battery chemistry, pushing higher capacities and longer endurance, and increasing pressure on Samsung to accelerate its own transition.

Samsung Plans Major Battery Leap as S27 Ultra Tipped for New Tech

A report by Schrödinger Intel claims internal Samsung SDI documents point to ongoing trials of high-capacity silicon-carbon cells, including 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh, and 20,000mAh prototypes. These designs are said to use advanced stacking methods to fit larger capacities within similar physical dimensions as current batteries. Notably, the same source had previously reported on these testing efforts.

Silicon-carbon batteries can store more energy than conventional graphite-based lithium-ion cells. This allows manufacturers to increase battery capacity without making devices thicker. Several Chinese smartphone brands have already adopted this technology in recent years, although durability remains a challenge.

The report suggests that Samsung's current prototypes fall short of the company's commercial targets for battery lifespan. The tested units reportedly reached around 960 charge cycles, while Samsung aims for closer to 1,500 cycles before wider adoption.

Samsung appears to be taking a cautious approach. The company has maintained the same 5,000mAh battery capacity in its Galaxy S Ultra models for several generations, focusing instead on efficiency improvements. This strategy follows stricter safety standards after past battery-related issues.

Recent comments from Samsung's mobile R&D leadership also indicate internal recognition of the gap in battery innovation. The company has confirmed it is working on next-generation battery technologies, but has not yet approved them for commercial use.

The report adds that Samsung may introduce silicon-carbon batteries in a future flagship, with the Galaxy S27 Ultra emerging as a likely candidate. If implemented, the shift could mark a significant change in how the company approaches battery capacity and performance.