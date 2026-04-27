Qualcomm will host a Snapdragon for India event in India next week, the chipmaker announced via social media on Monday. The US-based phonemaker is expected to showcase its latest technologies during this annual event. The event is likely to highlight new AI-powered Snapdragon devices. OnePlus is also scheduled to launch its Nord CE 6 series around the same time, with the standard Nord CE 6 already confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon for India Event: What to Expect

Through an X post, Qualcomm confirmed that the Snapdragon for India event will take place on May 7. The event is teased to see “breakthrough announcements redefining everyday experience". The event will be livestreamed, but the company has yet to offer specific details about what will be showcased.

.#SnapdragonForIndia returns on May 7, and we've saved the best for now. Catch us LIVE for the big reveal.@Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/mzpwMAiclk — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) April 27, 2026

Qualcomm is expected to announce its partnerships with OEMs during the event. OnePlus and Vivo are likely to be part of the event as they are gearing up to launch new phones with Snapdragon chipsets in the Indian market. Qualcomm held its Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025 in New Delhi last year, showcasing its new mobility technologies. It also demonstrated partnerships with Indian companies like Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Mahindra & Mahindra, and Royal Enfield, among others.

OnePlus is all set to launch its Nord CE 6 series, including the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 6, on the same day. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is already confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. Meanwhile, Vivo will launch the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India on May 6.

The Indian variant of Vivo X300 FE will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood, while the Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to ship with the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is teased to be available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options. It will have a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an 8,000mAh battery with wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support are the other key features of the phone. It will run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16.