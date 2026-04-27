Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Sets Snapdragon for India Event for May 7 as OnePlus Gears Up for Nord CE 6 Launch

Qualcomm Sets Snapdragon for India Event for May 7 as OnePlus Gears Up for Nord CE 6 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 18:18 IST
Qualcomm Sets Snapdragon for India Event for May 7 as OnePlus Gears Up for Nord CE 6 Launch

Photo Credit: Snapdragon

Vivo X300 FE will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Snapdragon for India event will take place next week
  • Vivo will launch the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India on May 6
  • Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Advertisement

Qualcomm will host a Snapdragon for India event in India next week, the chipmaker announced via social media on Monday. The US-based phonemaker is expected to showcase its latest technologies during this annual event. The event is likely to highlight new AI-powered Snapdragon devices. OnePlus is also scheduled to launch its Nord CE 6 series around the same time, with the standard Nord CE 6 already confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon for India Event: What to Expect 

Through an X post, Qualcomm confirmed that the Snapdragon for India event will take place on May 7. The event is teased to see “breakthrough announcements redefining everyday experience". The event will be livestreamed, but the company has yet to offer specific details about what will be showcased.

VoltSnapdragon Discussion
Explore More...

Qualcomm is expected to announce its partnerships with OEMs during the event. OnePlus and Vivo are likely to be part of the event as they are gearing up to launch new phones with Snapdragon chipsets in the Indian market. Qualcomm held its Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025 in New Delhi last year, showcasing its new mobility technologies. It also demonstrated partnerships with Indian companies like Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Mahindra & Mahindra, and Royal Enfield, among others.

OnePlus is all set to launch its Nord CE 6 series, including the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 6, on the same day. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is already confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. Meanwhile, Vivo will launch the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India on May 6.

The Indian variant of Vivo X300 FE will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood, while the Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to ship with the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is teased to be available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options. It will have a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an 8,000mAh battery with wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support are the other key features of the phone. It will run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon, Qualcomm, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Snapdragon for India, Snapdragon for India Event
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta AI Business Assistant Expanded to Global Markets, to Let Advertisers Optimise Marketing Campaigns

Related Stories

Qualcomm Sets Snapdragon for India Event for May 7 as OnePlus Gears Up for Nord CE 6 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y600 Pro With 10,200mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Be Slightly Thicker Than This Model
  3. OpenAI Reportedly Eyeing AI Smartphones With Custom Chips
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price Range, Chipset and More Details Revealed
  5. Meta AI Business Assistant Is Now Available in Global Markets
  6. XChat Debuts on iPhone: What is It, Key Features and How the App Works
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications Listed by Chinese Telco Ahead of Debut
  8. Xiaomi 17T Key Specifications Revealed Via Benchmarking Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Sets Snapdragon for India Event for May 7 as OnePlus Gears Up for Nord CE 6 Launch
  2. Meta AI Business Assistant Expanded to Global Markets, to Let Advertisers Optimise Marketing Campaigns
  3. Vivo Y600 Pro Launched With 10,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Launch in October With Upgraded Hinge, Kirin 9050 Pro Chip
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and Z Wide Fold Dummy Units Hint at Design, Wireless Charging Support
  6. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Design, Key Specifications
  7. Aave Labs Urges Arbitrum DAO to Release $73 Million in Frozen ETH for rsETH Recovery
  8. JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2, 500MK2 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Will Be Slightly Thicker Than iPhone 17 Pro Max, Leaked Schematics Show
  10. Dell XPS 14, Dell XPS 16 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra X7 358H CPU, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »