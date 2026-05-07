Qualcomm launched two new Snapdragon chipsets at the Snapdragon for India event in New Delhi on Thursday. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platforms are aimed at powering mid-range and affordable smartphones. As per the company, both SoCs introduce a new technology called Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI, which is designed to deliver smoother navigation and app responsiveness. Qualcomm also highlighted improvements in AI-assisted imaging, gaming performance, and next-generation connectivity features.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Availability

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor will power upcoming smartphones from global OEMs, including Honor and Redmi. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC will be first seen on devices from Oppo, Realme, and Redmi.

The company, however, has yet to announce a timeline for the first devices powered by the new chipsets.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Features, Specifications

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset brings several firsts to the Snapdragon 6-series lineup. Qualcomm says it delivers 20 percent faster app launches and 18 percent less screen stutter, leveraging Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI. It also claims up to 21 percent improved GPU performance over the previous generation.

The SoC is built on a 4nm process and features an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU with four performance cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores running at up to 2.0GHz. The platform supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Qualcomm has also introduced several gaming-focused technologies, including Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, and Qualcomm Frames Per Second 3.0. These features are claimed to deliver smoother gameplay with sustained frame rates and improved power efficiency. The chipset supports FHD+ displays at up to 144Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 supports up to 200-megapixel sensors and 4K HDR video recording at 30fps. For improved low-light photography, it has AI-based Night Vision technology. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Qualcomm XPAN technology, and Release 17 5G support with download speeds of up to 2.8Gbps.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Features, Specifications

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platform enables 43 percent faster app launches and 25 percent less screen stutter compared to its predecessor, as per Qualcomm. It also uses the Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI. The chipset is also built on a 4nm process. Its architecture comprises an octa-core Kryo CPU with two performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores at up to 2.0GHz.

Qualcomm claims the platform offers up to 77 percent improved GPU performance over the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 supports up to 90fps gameplay, which is claimed to be the first time in the Snapdragon 4-series. It also supports FHD+ displays at up to 144Hz refresh rate and includes gaming optimisations. For optics, the chipset supports up to 108-megapixel photo capture, dual 16-megapixel cameras with zero shutter lag, and features such as intelligent face detection, auto-exposure, autofocus, and electronic image stabilisation.

Connectivity features on the new Snapdragon chip include Release 17 5G, Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) 5G + 5G/4G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and Qualcomm Smart Network Select 3.0.