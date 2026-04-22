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Coinbase Announces USDC-INR Trading Services for Users in India

Exchange introduces this trading pair for verified users in India.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 17:51 IST
Coinbase Announces USDC-INR Trading Services for Users in India

Photo Credit: Unsplash/rc.xyz NFT gallery

New trading pair aims to connect crypto activity with local currency

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Highlights
  • Trading pair available only for verified Indian users
  • Fiat on-ramps and off-ramps yet to be announced
  • Move follows Coinbase’s re-entry into Indian market
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Coinbase has announced the launch of USDC-INR trading services for its users in India. This marks a step towards enabling smoother crypto-to-fiat transactions. The announcement also mentioned that this service will be rolled out in phases to other Coinbase products, including Coinbase.com, the mobile app, and Coinbase Advanced platforms, over the coming weeks. The trading pair will only be available to those Indian users who have been verified by the exchange. The launch will offer an institutional solution for all the P2P users in India. 

Phased Rollout Reflects Compliance-Focused Expansion Strategy

In a post on X, Coinbase has still not provided specific timelines for adding fiat on-ramps and off-ramps for this pair. Although the rollout in phases suggests that the approach is to tackle compliance and consider user experience. In India, earnings on all crypto transactions are taxed by 30 percent, and there's also a TDS of 1 percent on transactions.

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Several crypto users on X have had mixed opinions about this news, as one of the users commented saying, “Yes good news for India, but Coinbase [is] already late for this. It's need atleast 5 years ago”. One of the users said, “Even though I appreciate the move, the majority of web3 users won't be using this or anything related to INR-Crypto. This will mostly be used by P2P merchants and like. Just my opinion.” Another user posted, “India's crypto infrastructure just got a serious upgrade.” 

This move comes at a crucial time for Indian crypto investors, as in December 2025, the exchange announced that Indian users can once again register and trade cryptocurrencies and digital assets on its platform. Additionally, Coinbase stated that it plans to launch a fiat on-ramp this year, allowing users to freely deposit rupees and buy digital assets straight from the platform. The return highlights a resurgence of interest in the Indian market, where the exchange had to halt operations due to operational and regulatory issues. 

Coinbase has spotted a strong crypto market in India as the country has secured the first spot in Chainalysis's Global Crypto Adoption Index for the third year in a row. The report highlighted the country's growing dominance in crypto usage, even though traders in the country have to battle regulatory uncertainty and taxation challenges. This report is a reflection of India's vast untapped potential in the crypto market and blockchain sectors. 

The rollout shows how exchanges are looking to expand local trading options while working within India's regulatory and taxation framework. While the phased launch progresses, the impact will depend on user adoption, clarity around fiat access, and overall market conditions. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, USDC, INR, Coinbase
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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