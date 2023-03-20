We have already heard rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a much larger outer display, even bigger than the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. We now have our first renders of what that could possibly look like. The images suggest a horizontal dual camera layout (vs vertical) next to a tiny display, along with a massive display below that takes up nearly all of the phone's width and length, for that half. The tipster also claims with great certainty that Samsung will be using a waterdrop-style fold for its folding display, similar to Oppo, in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If this is true, then we should expect a less prominent crease in Samsung's next foldables.

Tipster SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) along with Technizo Concept (@technizoconcept) tweeted a bunch of renders of what they think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might end up looking like.

Personally, I don't see Samsung doing a dual outer display especially if they will be going with such a large cover screen to begin with. The main advantage of having a large outer display is that it should let you perform most of the trivial tasks without having to unfold the phone every time.

It's a feature a lot of people are patiently waiting to arrive in Samsung's next flip phone. Motorola had the right idea with its first Razr foldable and Oppo quickly doubled-down on this idea too with its first flip phone, the Find N2 Flip. The latter, while good, still has plenty of untapped potential as we've discussed in our recent podcast. The tipster also mentioned in another tweet that Samsung will be switching to a waterdrop-style hinge, mainly to reduce the creasing of the folding display.

Considering last year's foldable launch, we should expect Samsung's next-gen folding phones to arrive somewhere around August to September. This is also roughly the time when Qualcomm announces its more power-efficient and more powerful flagship SoC, which means the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could ship with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. Other specifications could include an IP rating, quicker wireless charging, better cameras, and hopefully a bigger battery.

