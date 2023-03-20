Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Alleged Renders Suggest Massive Cover Screen: Details

The images hint at a dual-screen setup on the outside.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 19:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Alleged Renders Suggest Massive Cover Screen: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RoderSuper, @technizoconcept

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to arrive in August 2023

Highlights
  • Renders show a much larger cover screen than anything we’ve seen before
  • The folding display is said to have a waterdrop-style fold
  • A smaller secondary display is also said to be present next to the camera

We have already heard rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a much larger outer display, even bigger than the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. We now have our first renders of what that could possibly look like. The images suggest a horizontal dual camera layout (vs vertical) next to a tiny display, along with a massive display below that takes up nearly all of the phone's width and length, for that half. The tipster also claims with great certainty that Samsung will be using a waterdrop-style fold for its folding display, similar to Oppo, in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If this is true, then we should expect a less prominent crease in Samsung's next foldables.

Tipster SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) along with Technizo Concept (@technizoconcept) tweeted a bunch of renders of what they think the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might end up looking like.

Personally, I don't see Samsung doing a dual outer display especially if they will be going with such a large cover screen to begin with. The main advantage of having a large outer display is that it should let you perform most of the trivial tasks without having to unfold the phone every time.

It's a feature a lot of people are patiently waiting to arrive in Samsung's next flip phone. Motorola had the right idea with its first Razr foldable and Oppo quickly doubled-down on this idea too with its first flip phone, the Find N2 Flip. The latter, while good, still has plenty of untapped potential as we've discussed in our recent podcast. The tipster also mentioned in another tweet that Samsung will be switching to a waterdrop-style hinge, mainly to reduce the creasing of the folding display.

Considering last year's foldable launch, we should expect Samsung's next-gen folding phones to arrive somewhere around August to September. This is also roughly the time when Qualcomm announces its more power-efficient and more powerful flagship SoC, which means the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could ship with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. Other specifications could include an IP rating, quicker wireless charging, better cameras, and hopefully a bigger battery.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
China’s Online Gaming Regulator Grants Approval to 27 New Video Games, Including Tencent, NetEase Titles

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Alleged Renders Suggest Massive Cover Screen: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  2. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
  3. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
  4. Honor 70 Lite 5G Launched at This Price
  5. Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android, iOS
  6. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  7. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  8. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It'll Cost
  9. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  10. Poco F5 5G Could Launch In India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X3 Tipped To Launch With Ultra Thin Glass; Display Specifications Leaked
  2. Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Alleged Renders Suggest Massive Cover Screen: Details
  4. China’s Online Gaming Regulator Grants Approval to 27 New Video Games, Including Tencent, NetEase Titles
  5. Tecno Spark 10 Pro India Launch Set for March 23, to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Begins Listing Common Groups in Contact Search Results for Some Beta Testers: Report
  8. Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11 SE Get Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  9. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, US Prosecutors Near Revised Bail Agreement, New Restrictions to Be Proposed Next Week
  10. Crypto Experts Dismiss Ex-Coinbase CTO’s Prediction of BTC Hitting $1 Mn by June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.