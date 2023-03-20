Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones are expected to be launched later this year by the South Korean electronics giant, along with a slew of new devices, including other smartphones and tablets. Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are expected to launch as successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable handsets. As there has been steady competition in the foldable segment from brands like Oppo and Honor this year, various reports, leaks and headlines have been abuzz with specifications and features of the purported Samsung foldables. Now, a new leak suggests the outer display specifications and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone.

Reliable tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) suggests in a series of tweets some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. The tweets hint that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 2 SoC, the same that power the Galaxy S23 series.

The leak adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 device's outer display will measure 6.2-inch, while the device in thickness will be around 13mm when folded, which is slightly different from its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 had earlier been tipped to feature a 6.2-inch screen on the outer display with full-HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, similar to its predecessor.

The purported foldable device by Samsung will likely weigh 254 grams and arrive with an IPX8 rating, according to the leak. As per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be offered in three UFS 4.0 storage of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

An earlier leak added that the model may feature the same 50-megapixel camera unit as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

