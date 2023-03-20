Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Outer Display Specifications, More Details Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly be available in three storage options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 March 2023 17:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) launched in August 2022

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature a 50-megapixel camera
  • It is expected to launch with an IPX8 rating

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones are expected to be launched later this year by the South Korean electronics giant, along with a slew of new devices, including other smartphones and tablets. Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are expected to launch as successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable handsets. As there has been steady competition in the foldable segment from brands like Oppo and Honor this year, various reports, leaks and headlines have been abuzz with specifications and features of the purported Samsung foldables. Now, a new leak suggests the outer display specifications and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone.

Reliable tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) suggests in a series of tweets some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. The tweets hint that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 2 SoC, the same that power the Galaxy S23 series.

The leak adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 device's outer display will measure 6.2-inch, while the device in thickness will be around 13mm when folded, which is slightly different from its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 had earlier been tipped to feature a 6.2-inch screen on the outer display with full-HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, similar to its predecessor.

The purported foldable device by Samsung will likely weigh 254 grams and arrive with an IPX8 rating, according to the leak. As per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be offered in three UFS 4.0 storage of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

An earlier leak added that the model may feature the same 50-megapixel camera unit as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Google Camera 8.8 Update for Pixel 6 Series Enhances Night Sight Feature: All Details
Crypto Experts Dismiss Ex-Coinbase CTO’s Prediction of BTC Hitting $1 Mn by June

Comment
 
 

