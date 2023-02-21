Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to get a bigger cover display. The foldable smartphone is expected to launch as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was launched last year in India. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to launch in the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, a new leak about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has surfaced online. The leak suggests that Samsung will finally upgrade the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year.

Tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a bigger screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The Oppo clamshell-style foldable phone has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display. In comparison, Samsung's own Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review) has a much smaller 1.9-inch outer display.

The tipster did not reveal any specific details about the outer display's screen size. The larger cover screen estate should be useful for multiple tasks. Oppo, at the Find N2 Flip launch event, highlighted several use cases where users can take advantage of the large cover display. These include switching audio tracks, using the external display as a viewfinder for clicking selfies with the rear camera, checking weather, setting multiple timers, etc. We can expect Samsung to offer something similar, if not better. This will also make it easier for users to perform some basic tasks without having to open and unfold the device.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm any details about the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is a given considering we are months away from the usual timeline.

It would be interesting to see if Samsung introduces any major design changes this year. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 did see some improvements, the design changes were quite subtle. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature the rumoured Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, a dual-camera setup on the outside, and a tall 6.7-inch AMOLED internal display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. We can also expect the device to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

