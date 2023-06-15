Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications Leaked Again; Likely to Get Minor Upgrades Over Its Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut next month at the Unpacked event in Seoul.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 13:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications Leaked Again; Likely to Get Minor Upgrades Over Its Predecessor

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured above).

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut in July
  • The foldable phone might pack a 4,400mAh battery
  • It could feature a custom-developed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables are expected to launch next month. Samsung confirmed that it will host its next Unpacked event in Seoul, which is scheduled for late July. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a flagship foldable smartphone offering and launch as a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review). The company has not confirmed any specifications or features of the premium foldable phone. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested the full specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has reiterated some of the key specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which have leaked in the past. The tipster suggests that the foldable phone will sport a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable screen is said to not feature a hole-punch cutout or notch for the front camera. Instead, it is expected to house a 4-megapixel under-screen camera.

On the outside, the foldable will get a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, according to Brar. The outer display could sport a hole-punch cutout for the 10-megapixel front camera. Brar added that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the foldable will feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which has a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz. The same SoC is found in the current flagship Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 12GB of RAM. It is said to be available in 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB storage options in various markets. The foldable is also tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery and offer 25W fast charging support, which is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

There might be no changes in the camera department. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Lastly, the handset is said to boot One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Design renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked in the past. The foldable phone could look identical to its predecessor if the leaked design renders are to be believed. There are rumours about the foldable phone getting a new waterdrop hinge design, which will help with a lesser crease visibility. The handset is also said to offer an IPX8 water resistance.

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
