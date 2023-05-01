Samsung has yet to announce an official timeline for the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold models. The handsets are expected to be launched at an unpacked event in July this year where Samsung is expected to unveil updates for its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 models. While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get some bigger design changes, the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to get minor or more subtle updates. After getting treated to numerous leaks, there's now a bunch of leaked artist renders that suggest what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may look like.
Smartprix, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has shared some artist renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The renders, according to the source, have been derived based on measurements and dimensions shared by another tipster (@UniverseIce) in an earlier tweet. The design of the foldable remains mostly unchanged when compared to the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 4 model that we reviewed last year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to this render, seems to retain the flatter sides of the frame and the same goes for the placement of the speakers and buttons. What does appear a bit different compared to the outgoing model is the design of the rear camera module. While it appears the same in terms of overall design, it now protrudes drastically, appearing a bit chunky. This could also hint at improved cameras, which probably take up more space and therefore need to be raised by a few millimetres in comparison to the outgoing model.
While the renders showcase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from multiple angles, there is no render showing the bottom or top view of the handset in a closed state. So, it isn't clear whether the two halves of the foldable sit flat against each other. However, the source mentions that there will be a minor gap between the two halves when the phone is in a closed state.
A recent report leaked plenty of details about the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It suggested that the phone will have a display that is like the outgoing model, but will be brighter. Other upgrades hint at Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the outer display and a more durable inner display along with a revamped hinge. The phone according to the source will be priced from $1,799, which is roughly Rs. 1,47,000.
