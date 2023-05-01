Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes

Subtle design changes seen mainly around the rear cameras.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 13:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes

Here is our first unofficial glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to look very similar to the Z Fold 4
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with bigger design changes
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 shown to have a protruding rear camera module

Samsung has yet to announce an official timeline for the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold models. The handsets are expected to be launched at an unpacked event in July this year where Samsung is expected to unveil updates for its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 models. While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get some bigger design changes, the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to get minor or more subtle updates. After getting treated to numerous leaks, there's now a bunch of leaked artist renders that suggest what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may look like.

Smartprix, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has shared some artist renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The renders, according to the source, have been derived based on measurements and dimensions shared by another tipster (@UniverseIce) in an earlier tweet. The design of the foldable remains mostly unchanged when compared to the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 4 model that we reviewed last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to this render, seems to retain the flatter sides of the frame and the same goes for the placement of the speakers and buttons. What does appear a bit different compared to the outgoing model is the design of the rear camera module. While it appears the same in terms of overall design, it now protrudes drastically, appearing a bit chunky. This could also hint at improved cameras, which probably take up more space and therefore need to be raised by a few millimetres in comparison to the outgoing model.

While the renders showcase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from multiple angles, there is no render showing the bottom or top view of the handset in a closed state. So, it isn't clear whether the two halves of the foldable sit flat against each other. However, the source mentions that there will be a minor gap between the two halves when the phone is in a closed state.

A recent report leaked plenty of details about the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It suggested that the phone will have a display that is like the outgoing model, but will be brighter. Other upgrades hint at Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the outer display and a more durable inner display along with a revamped hinge. The phone according to the source will be priced from $1,799, which is roughly Rs. 1,47,000.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Byju CEO Assures Compliance Over Suspected Breaches of Forex Laws in Internal Memo After ED Raids

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. Vivo X90 Pro: Powerful Hardware, but Is It Worth the Price?
  3. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  4. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Case Renders Leaked, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Apple's watchOS 10 Update to Introduce Widget-Focussed Interface: Gurman
  7. Byju CEO Says Firm Complied With Forex Laws in Internal Memo After ED Raids
  8. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  9. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes
  2. Byju CEO Assures Compliance Over Suspected Breaches of Forex Laws in Internal Memo After ED Raids
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video Leaks; Official Images Reveal Key Specifications, Design
  4. Apple's watchOS 10 Update to Introduce Widget-Focussed Interface Similar to Siri Watch Face: Mark Gurman
  5. Respawn Issues Apology for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Performance Woes
  6. Bitcoin Loses $30,000 Pricing Over Weekend; Ether Joins Most Altcoins in Recording Dips
  7. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Report
  8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office Collections Hit $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Less Than a Month
  9. ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbots Have Been Used to Create 49 News Websites: NewsGuard Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Design Renders Hint at Larger, Revamped External Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.