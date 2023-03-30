With Samsung's Galaxy S23 series now official, the company's upcoming foldables have begun to appear in numerous leaks. Tagged as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, the two foldables are bound to get some competition this year from Chinese brand's as Oppo has already launched its first clamshell foldable, the Find N2 Flip in India. Samsung's upcoming foldables have shown up in past leaks suggesting design and camera-related information, but we now have some Geekbench listings that hint a bit more about its core specifications and performance.

First spotted by GalaxyClub.nl, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 appear to make use of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is also currently in use in Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been listed with the model number SM-F731U, while the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been listed with the model number SM-F946U. Going by the model numbers and Samsung's naming convention, it's clear that these are the US models of the devices.

The site also points out that Galaxy Z Flip 5 features 8GB of RAM on the tested model, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to have 12GB of RAM. While both smartphones use the same processor, their respective clock speeds indicate that Samsung is going with the customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which has a higher clock speed compared to the standard SoC.

Coming to the scores, the testing was done on Geekbench 6. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems to have managed a score of 2,030 and 5,213 points, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 achieved 2,014 and 5,022 points in their respective single and multi-core tests. The scores do appear a bit higher compared to the results that we achieved in our reviews of the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23, which is available with 8GB RAM managed 1,944 and 5,008 points while the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM managed 1,918 and 5,042 points in their respective Geekbench 6 single and multi-core tests.

It is interesting to see Samsung go with the same processor for its Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lineup this year. The smartphone giant went with a different strategy last year when it came to processors on its flagship smartphones, where it chose the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for its Galaxy S22 series and then went for the improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for its Galaxy Z series of devices.

Previous leaks have pointed out that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature an outer display that's very similar to the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 4 model. The phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to weigh about 254g and will come with an IPX8 rating. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumoured to pack a bigger outer display, although there are no specific details about how big this outer display will be.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 as per a previous report is said to be available with UFS 4.0 storage in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to be offered in the same storage variants as the current model. An older leak had suggested that the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 model will feature cameras that are similar to the outgoing model as well.

