Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to break cover in early July and new leaks suggesting the specifications of the next-generation foldables have surfaced on the Web. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to feature either an Exynos SoC or a Snapdragon chip, depending on the region. This move could align with the recent release of the Galaxy S24 series. It could feature a cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 512GB of storage. Additionally, the book-style foldable is tipped to come with a titanium frame. Samsung also used a titanium frame on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Kro (@kro_roe) on X claimed that Samsung may use both Snapdragon and Exynos SoC in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Earlier this year, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ arrived in India with the Exynos 2400 processor, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powered the phones in regions like the US and Canada. The company is expected to follow a similar strategy for the next-generation flip phone. Samsung has consistently used Snapdragon processors for its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screen is said to have 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come in two RAM — 8GB,12GB — and two storage —256GB, 512GB — options. This would be an upgrade over the standard 8GB RAM available on Galaxy Z Flip 5. The tipster also claims that the handset will have a longer battery.

Additionally, tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X said that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a titanium frame. The company has used titanium on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra's frame instead of Aluminium. Apple has also used titanium on its latest iPhone 15 Pro series.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch is expected to take place in July. Therefore, we can expect to hear more about the foldables in the coming months.

