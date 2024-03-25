Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoC; Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Use Titanium Frame

Samsung has consistently used Snapdragon processors for its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 15:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoC; Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Use Titanium Frame

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screen is said to have 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung has used titanium frames on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The leak also claims that the handset will have a longer battery
  • Launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could take place in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to break cover in early July and new leaks suggesting the specifications of the next-generation foldables have surfaced on the Web. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to feature either an Exynos SoC or a Snapdragon chip, depending on the region. This move could align with the recent release of the Galaxy S24 series. It could feature a cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 512GB of storage. Additionally, the book-style foldable is tipped to come with a titanium frame. Samsung also used a titanium frame on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Kro (@kro_roe) on X claimed that Samsung may use both Snapdragon and Exynos SoC in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Earlier this year, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ arrived in India with the Exynos 2400 processor, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powered the phones in regions like the US and Canada. The company is expected to follow a similar strategy for the next-generation flip phone. Samsung has consistently used Snapdragon processors for its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screen is said to have 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come in two RAM — 8GB,12GB — and two storage —256GB, 512GB — options. This would be an upgrade over the standard 8GB RAM available on Galaxy Z Flip 5. The tipster also claims that the handset will have a longer battery.

Additionally, tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X said that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a titanium frame. The company has used titanium on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra's frame instead of Aluminium. Apple has also used titanium on its latest iPhone 15 Pro series.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch is expected to take place in July. Therefore, we can expect to hear more about the foldables in the coming months.

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch

