Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be unveiled in the second half of this year. Multiple leaks and rumours about the next-generation foldable phones have already started appearing on the Web and most recently we get hints about their charging capabilities. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have allegedly bagged certification from China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests the charging support on the upcoming devices, which is no different to the wired charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In the 3C listing, spotted by Myfixguide, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are listed with model numbers “SM-F9560” and “SM-F4710”, respectively. As per the listing, the handsets have a bundled Samsung EP-TA800 charger indicating 25W wired charging support, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The listing also confirms 5G connectivity on the upcoming models.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumoured to carry a 4,000mAh battery. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 houses a 3,700mAh battery. Samsung has used similar charging technology for its previous flagships like the Galaxy S series phones.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July in Paris. The book-style foldable is tipped to come with titanium frames similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screen is said to have 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come in 8GB or 12GB RAM options with 256GB or 512GB storage options.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be offered in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colourways.

