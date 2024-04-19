Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 allegedly obtained 14325 points in Geekbench’s OpenCL testing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is shown on Geekbench with Android 14

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch in July
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6 spotted on Geekbench website with model number SM-F741U
  • The listings are dated April 17
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to go official in the second half of this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The South Korean giant is speculated to use both Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets in the next generation of foldable phones this year. Amid these rumours, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench website with a custom Snapdragon chipset. This high-end SoC with a higher-clocked prime core and a higher-clocked GPU already powers the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A Samsung handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-F741U. The listing, believed to belong to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 shows a 15,084 Vulkan score and 14,325 OpenCL score. The Vulkan and OpenCL tests confirm the presence of an eight-core CPU with a 2.26GHz base frequency, 3.40Ghz peak frequency, and Adreno 750 GPU. These CPU speeds and GPU are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The listings suggest an Android 14 operating system and 6.75GB of RAM on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This could be translated to 8GB on paper. The listings are dated April 17 and was first spotted by SamMobile.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the same custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC with overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ also use the same chipset in select markets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch in July at an Unpacked event in Paris alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is said to come with a larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that could offer 120Hz refresh rate instead of a 60Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come in 8GB or 12GB RAM options with 256GB or 512GB storage. It could be offered in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colourways. The foldable is said to support 25W charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications, Samsung, Geekbench
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
