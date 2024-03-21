Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to make its debut later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, followed by a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold FE. The company's successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to arrive with the same chipset that powers the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ handsets in international markets, according to a tipster. The company's clamshell-style foldable phone is currently its most affordable option in the Galaxy Z series.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the with an Exynos 2400 processor. Earlier this year, the company launched the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with the same chip in international markets except North America and China, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra arrived with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in all markets.

Given Samsung's decision to equip the less expensive Galaxy S24 series models with its own Exynos processor, its rumoured inclusion in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does not sound very unlikely. It's worth noting that unlike the company's previous chips, the Exynos 2400 managed to give the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 some serious competition earlier this year.

The Exynos 2400 features a high-performance Arm Cortex-X4 core with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores (two cores at 2.9GHz and two at 2.6GHz) along with four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.92GHz. It is the company's first processor to use the Fan-out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP) which is said to improve thermal management for sustained performance.

Recently leaks related to the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6 suggest that the handset will be equipped with a larger cover display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latter made its debut in the second half of 2023 with a 3.4-inch cover screen. This year's clamshell-style foldable from Samsung is also tipped to arrive with a larger battery and up to 12GB of RAM. More details about the phone are expected to surface ahead of its anticipated arrival in July.

