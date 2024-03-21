Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Feature Same Processor as International Galaxy S24 Series Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to arrive alongside the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2024 12:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Feature Same Processor as International Galaxy S24 Series Models

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could appear similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to make its debut later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, followed by a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold FE. The company's successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to arrive with the same chipset that powers the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ handsets in international markets, according to a tipster. The company's clamshell-style foldable phone is currently its most affordable option in the Galaxy Z series.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the with an Exynos 2400 processor. Earlier this year, the company launched the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with the same chip in international markets except North America and China, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra arrived with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in all markets.

Given Samsung's decision to equip the less expensive Galaxy S24 series models with its own Exynos processor, its rumoured inclusion in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does not sound very unlikely. It's worth noting that unlike the company's previous chips, the Exynos 2400 managed to give the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 some serious competition earlier this year.

The Exynos 2400 features a high-performance Arm Cortex-X4 core with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores (two cores at 2.9GHz and two at 2.6GHz) along with four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.92GHz. It is the company's first processor to use the Fan-out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP) which is said to improve thermal management for sustained performance.

Recently leaks related to the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6 suggest that the handset will be equipped with a larger cover display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latter made its debut in the second half of 2023 with a 3.4-inch cover screen. This year's clamshell-style foldable from Samsung is also tipped to arrive with a larger battery and up to 12GB of RAM. More details about the phone are expected to surface ahead of its anticipated arrival in July.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
