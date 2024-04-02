Technology News
Samsung's Screen Burn-in Protection Feature for OLED Screens Reportedly Back With One UI 6.1

Samsung removed the feature in the One UI 6.0 update.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2024 13:10 IST
Samsung's Screen Burn-in Protection Feature for OLED Screens Reportedly Back With One UI 6.1

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has started seeding the One UI 6.1 update to older devices

Highlights
  • The screen burn-in protection was available in the One UI 5 version
  • This feature helps to extend the lifespan of OLED displays
  • The functionality shifts the icons in the status bar by a few pixels
Samsung started rolling out its major One UI 6.1 update last week. The update that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series in January with several AI and Generative AI functionalities is rolling out to older models like the Galaxy S23 family and Galaxy Z Fold 5 now. The latest update seems to restore a feature for OLED screens that was missing from the previous One UI 6 update. This feature helps to extend the lifespan of OLED displays and was previously available in the One UI 5 version.

Persian publication Toranji spotted the burn-in protection feature in the latest One UI 6.1 update. Samsung has reportedly restored burn-in protection for the status bar in eligible devices including the Galaxy S23 Ultra after installation of One UI 6.1. The functionality shifts the icons in the status bar by a few pixels every few minutes.

The report includes a GIF showing the feature. In the GIF, the UI elements on the status bar and navigation bar move slightly at regular intervals instead of remaining fixed at an exact position. The functionality is designed to eliminate screen burn-in issues on OLED displays. This was absent in One UI 6.

The One UI 6.1 update is rolling out globally to last year's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also r the receiving the update. Majority of the users are expected to get the update in April.

Samsung's One UI 6.1 was announced in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. It brings several AI-backed features as part of the Galaxy AI experience. These include Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, One UI 6, One UI 6.1, Samsung Galaxy S23

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 6, One UI 6.1, Samsung Galaxy S23
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Slips Below Crucial $67,000 Level, Crypto Market Sees Bearish Turn in Last 24 Hours


 
 

