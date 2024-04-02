Samsung started rolling out its major One UI 6.1 update last week. The update that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series in January with several AI and Generative AI functionalities is rolling out to older models like the Galaxy S23 family and Galaxy Z Fold 5 now. The latest update seems to restore a feature for OLED screens that was missing from the previous One UI 6 update. This feature helps to extend the lifespan of OLED displays and was previously available in the One UI 5 version.

Persian publication Toranji spotted the burn-in protection feature in the latest One UI 6.1 update. Samsung has reportedly restored burn-in protection for the status bar in eligible devices including the Galaxy S23 Ultra after installation of One UI 6.1. The functionality shifts the icons in the status bar by a few pixels every few minutes.

The report includes a GIF showing the feature. In the GIF, the UI elements on the status bar and navigation bar move slightly at regular intervals instead of remaining fixed at an exact position. The functionality is designed to eliminate screen burn-in issues on OLED displays. This was absent in One UI 6.

The One UI 6.1 update is rolling out globally to last year's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also r the receiving the update. Majority of the users are expected to get the update in April.

Samsung's One UI 6.1 was announced in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. It brings several AI-backed features as part of the Galaxy AI experience. These include Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.

