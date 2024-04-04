Technology News

Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation

Smartphones that already support Google's Circle to Search feature will soon receive a new button that enables in-line text translation.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2024 12:15 IST
Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation

Circle to Search first arrived on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series earlier this year

  • Google's Circle to Search feature is getting an upgrade
  • Users can now translate text without leaving the app they are using
  • Circle to Search works on recent Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones
Circle to Search — Google's advanced search feature that is currently available on select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones — has been updated by the company. You can now get instant in-line translations of text on your screen after circling, scribbling, or highlighting it — as long as you are using a handset that already supports the Circle to Search feature that was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup, and later expanded to some of Google's previous smartphones.

The rollout of the new functionality was reported by journalist Mishaal Rahman in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after a user spotted it on Telegram. According to a brief video shared by Rahman, once the update rolls out to users, they will see a new translate button on the bottom right corner of the screen that will allow users to view in-line translations.

To use the new translation feature, users must invoke the Circle to search interface that shows the bluish animation that appears at the bottom of the screen above the Google search bar, along with microphone and lens icon. A new translate button appears to the right of the search bar with the latest update — tapping it will instantly translate all the text on your screen. You can also change the translation languages at the bottom of the screen.

The new capability is currently rolling out and is likely to arrive on users' smartphones over the coming weeks. As previously mentioned, it will be available on devices that are support Circle to Search, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Pixel 6 and newer Google branded smartphones.

It's worth noting that users who do not have access to Circle to Search on their smartphone can still access in-line translations using Google Lens. The built-in translate feature provides instant translations for images captured inside Google Lens as well as screenshots captured on the phone. The biggest advantage of Circle to Search is that you can look up certain objects or text and now perform translations without leaving the app you are using, which makes for a more convenient experience.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Circle to Search, Google Search, Circle to Search features, Google, Translation

Further reading: Circle to Search, Google Search, Circle to Search features, Google, Translation
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race

Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
  1. Nothing Could Announce the Nothing Ear 3 on April 18
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  4. OnePlus Unveils AI Eraser Tool, Joining Google, Samsung in AI Race
  5. iQoo Z9 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X7b 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online
  2. OpenAI Will Now Let Users Edit AI-Generated DALL-E Images Within ChatGPT
  3. Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
  4. OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race
  5. Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
  8. CoinDCX, Mesh Partner to Let Users Integrate DeFi Wallets from Within its App
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
  10. Apple Releases Spatial Personas For Vision Pro, Offers Collaborative Virtual Experience: Report
