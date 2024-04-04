Circle to Search — Google's advanced search feature that is currently available on select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones — has been updated by the company. You can now get instant in-line translations of text on your screen after circling, scribbling, or highlighting it — as long as you are using a handset that already supports the Circle to Search feature that was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup, and later expanded to some of Google's previous smartphones.

The rollout of the new functionality was reported by journalist Mishaal Rahman in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after a user spotted it on Telegram. According to a brief video shared by Rahman, once the update rolls out to users, they will see a new translate button on the bottom right corner of the screen that will allow users to view in-line translations.

Circle to Search is rolling out in-line translation support!@Google announced last week that Circle to Search will add a new button that lets you instantly translate text onscreen, and this has now started to roll out to some users.



(Thanks to Rahul on Telegram for the tip!) pic.twitter.com/PaYOlELRYX — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 3, 2024

To use the new translation feature, users must invoke the Circle to search interface that shows the bluish animation that appears at the bottom of the screen above the Google search bar, along with microphone and lens icon. A new translate button appears to the right of the search bar with the latest update — tapping it will instantly translate all the text on your screen. You can also change the translation languages at the bottom of the screen.

The new capability is currently rolling out and is likely to arrive on users' smartphones over the coming weeks. As previously mentioned, it will be available on devices that are support Circle to Search, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Pixel 6 and newer Google branded smartphones.

It's worth noting that users who do not have access to Circle to Search on their smartphone can still access in-line translations using Google Lens. The built-in translate feature provides instant translations for images captured inside Google Lens as well as screenshots captured on the phone. The biggest advantage of Circle to Search is that you can look up certain objects or text and now perform translations without leaving the app you are using, which makes for a more convenient experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.