Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Specifications Leak Online, Test Frequencies Hint at Midrange Performance

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Specifications Leak Online, Test Frequencies Hint at Midrange Performance

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 might not be as powerful as its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 14:14 IST
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Specifications Leak Online, Test Frequencies Hint at Midrange Performance

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is expected to debut as the successor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 specifications have been leaked online
  • The leaked information shows it could be slower than its predecessor
  • Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in March 2023
Advertisement

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is tipped to make its debut as the successor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip and its specifications have surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next-generation midrange mobile processor. A tipster has leaked some of the current test frequencies of the upcoming chip, and the values suggest that it will be slightly slower than the previous generation. Qualcomm launched its current Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip in March 2023.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is an octa-core chipset with an Adreno 720 GPU. It will be equipped with a Cortex-A715 prime core clocked at 2.63GHz, three performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively.

snapdragon 7 gen 3 dcs weibo snapdragon 7 gen 3

The core configuration of the purported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

If we compare the specifications of this chip with the one launched by Qualcomm earlier this year, it appears that the new chip will be slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. Unveiled in April, the mobile processor is paired with an Adreno 725 GPU. It is equipped with a prime Cortex X2 core clocked at 2.91GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.49GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, clocked at 1.8GHz.

The tipster claims that smartphones from manufacturers such as Vivo, Honor, and Xiaomi will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which bears the SM7550 model number. Just like its predecessor, it will be built on TSMC's 4nm process, which means it can be expected to offer better power efficiency compared to other smartphones with midrange mobile processors.

Qualcomm is yet to announce a launch date for the purported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip — the company unveiled the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in March with a Snapdragon X62 modem, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Android Ready SE for digital car key support. We can expect the company to reveal details of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the first quarter of 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 specifications, Snapdragon 7 series, Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon, Snapdragon, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
The Last of Us Season 2 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in January 2024
Creator of Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT Knock-Offs Pleads Guilty of Rug Pull, Theft
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Specifications Leak Online, Test Frequencies Hint at Midrange Performance
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  4. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  6. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in These Cities
  7. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  8. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  10. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final World Cup Match Records 5.1 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Telegram Founder Teases visionOS App With Translucent Design for Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump
  4. Bharat Web3 Association Signs MoU with Maharashtra State Skills University to Grow Ecosystem
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, More
  6. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Finalists, Featuring Duolingo, Honkai: Star Rail and More
  7. iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report
  8. Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways
  9. Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Refreshed Designs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »