Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is tipped to make its debut as the successor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip and its specifications have surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next-generation midrange mobile processor. A tipster has leaked some of the current test frequencies of the upcoming chip, and the values suggest that it will be slightly slower than the previous generation. Qualcomm launched its current Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip in March 2023.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is an octa-core chipset with an Adreno 720 GPU. It will be equipped with a Cortex-A715 prime core clocked at 2.63GHz, three performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively.

The core configuration of the purported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

If we compare the specifications of this chip with the one launched by Qualcomm earlier this year, it appears that the new chip will be slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. Unveiled in April, the mobile processor is paired with an Adreno 725 GPU. It is equipped with a prime Cortex X2 core clocked at 2.91GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.49GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, clocked at 1.8GHz.

The tipster claims that smartphones from manufacturers such as Vivo, Honor, and Xiaomi will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which bears the SM7550 model number. Just like its predecessor, it will be built on TSMC's 4nm process, which means it can be expected to offer better power efficiency compared to other smartphones with midrange mobile processors.

Qualcomm is yet to announce a launch date for the purported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip — the company unveiled the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in March with a Snapdragon X62 modem, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Android Ready SE for digital car key support. We can expect the company to reveal details of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the first quarter of 2024.

