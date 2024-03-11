Technology News
Alongside the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Qualcomm could also introduce Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2024 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm's event is said to take place in China

Highlights
  • The chips will reportedly use the same architecture as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC could be paired with the Adreno 735 GPU
  • The Realme GT Neo 6 series is expected to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Qualcomm has confirmed to host an event to announce new flagship Snapdragon chipsets. The chipmaker is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chips during the event, as the company's latest SoCs. Both the chipsets are reportedly built on the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was introduced in October 2023. Notably, the soon-to-be-released Realme GT Neo 6 series is rumoured to incorporate both the upcoming processors.

The event was announced through a post on Weibo (via GizmoChina), where the company said (as per translation by Google), “The new Snapdragon flagship is about to be released [..] Wisdom is in the core. On March 18, please look forward to the Snapdragon flagship new product launch conference.” It is believed that the phrase “Wisdom is in the core” refers to artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which might be added to the upcoming chipsets.

While Qualcomm did not reveal which chipsets were being introduced, the GizmoChina report claims that it could be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Both processors have been heavily rumoured over the last few months, and various leaks have highlighted multiple smartphones that are likely to be equipped with them. The rumoured Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset reportedly features one Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores with a clock speed of 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 cores with a clock speed of 1.84GHz in the CPU. It is said to be paired with an Adreno 735 GPU.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC could feature one Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 2.9GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores with a clock speed of 2.6GHz, and three Cortex-A520 cores with a clock speed of 1.9GHz in its CPU, which is said to be paired with an Adreno 732 GPU. Both chipsets are reported to be based on the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

An earlier report claimed that the Realme GT Neo 6 series could be equipped with both the rumoured chipsets to become one of the first smartphones to flaunt the new Qualcomm silicon. The standard model is expected to get the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, whereas the Realme GT Neo 6 SE could get the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. Apart from them, the iQOO Neo 9, OnePlus Ace 3V, and Vivo Pad 3 could also run on the upcoming processors.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
