Technology News

The Last of Us Season 2 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in January 2024

The Last of Us season 2 was not mentioned in HBO’s 2024 slate, meaning it will be released in 2025 at the earliest.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 November 2023 13:16 IST
The Last of Us Season 2 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in January 2024

Photo Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in a still from The Last of Us season 1

Highlights
  • The Last of Us season 2 will cover the events of The Last of Us Part II
  • Co-creator Craig Mazin mapped out the season before the writers’ strike
  • The upcoming story will take longer than one season to depict on screen
Advertisement

The Last of Us season 2 will reportedly begin filming in early 2024. As per the FTIA production list, the second chapter is slated to shoot from January 7, 2024, onwards. The shooting schedule was delayed due to the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes — both of which have ended now. Considering the show was not mentioned in HBO's 2024 slate, we can assume it will be out sometime in 2025 at the soonest. This is a bit off course from what lead Bella Ramsey — who played Ellie in season 1suggested, at a time when there were murmurs of a potential strike. It goes without saying that the series will adapt the events from the gory and polarising sequel, The Last of Us Part II, with plans for the arc from the video game to play out for longer than a season.

It didn't take long for HBO to greenlight The Last of Us season 2, with the announcement dropping merely 2 episodes into the debut chapter. There's clearly a large fanbase for it and given the length and the ambitious scope of the sequel game, the studio has enough material to adapt for multiple seasons. Lead writer Craig Mazin confirmed in an interview that the team had mapped out ‘all of season 2,' in addition to sending in the episode 1 script to HBO just before the writers' strike began. He helmed the show with Neil Druckmann, creator of the original 2013 game, who claimed that he had no plans of recasting Ramsey since he found her portrayal of Ellie to be the ideal one. The Last of Us Part II is a longer story that explores cyclical violence, futility of revenge, and forgiveness even when consumed by relentless rage.

Think of the Kansas City arc from The Last of Us season 1 but on a broader scale with no time to breathe. “There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched,” Mazin said in an interview, further hinting that we might get to see more action-oriented scenes with fungus-crazed zombies in the upcoming sequel.

A report from earlier this month suggested that leading man Pedro Pascal — who played Joel — has got Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 as his top priority project, indicating that all other productions will have to work around that schedule. Any delays to that film could subsequently cause issues with filming The Last of Us season 2 — it's not like The Mandalorian, where he can simply send in voiceovers while the physical performance can be taken over by someone else.

The Last of Us Part II also introduced a buff new character named Abby Anderson, who served as the antagonist for the game. Understandably, Mazin, Druckmann, and HBO have been hunting for an actress to portray the same, with an undisclosed pick made sometime in August. An InSneider report now claims that HBO is in talks with Kaitlyn Dever, best known for Booksmart and No One Will Save You, for the role. Earlier this week, The Last of Us season 1 was nominated for Best Adaptation in The Game Awards 2023, in addition to 24 Emmy nods, earlier this year.

Currently, there's no release window for The Last of Us season 2.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2

  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
The Last of Us Season 1
Read Review

The Last of Us Season 1

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us season 2, the last of us season 2 filming, the last of us season 2 production, the last of us season 2 filming date, the last of us season 2 cast, pedro pascal, bella ramsey, the last of us season 2 abby, the last of us season 2 release window, criag mazin, neil druckmann, playstation, hbo, the last of us tv series, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Google Paid Billions to Make Play Store and Assistant Default Apps on Samsung Phones, Google Executive Says
Creator of Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT Knock-Offs Pleads Guilty of Rug Pull, Theft

Related Stories

The Last of Us Season 2 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in January 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why YouTube Is Facing a Criminal Complaint for 'Spying' on Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  3. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  4. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  6. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
  7. The Game Awards 2023 Nominations Announced: See the Full List
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  9. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  10. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Creator of Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT Knock-Offs Pleads Guilty of Rug Pull, Theft
  2. Oppo Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch on November 23, Colour Options Teased
  3. The Last of Us Season 2 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in January 2024
  4. Google Paid Billions to Make Play Store and Assistant Default Apps on Samsung Phones, Google Executive Says
  5. WhatsApp Chat History and Media Backups on Android Will Soon Take Up Space on Google Account Storage
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits
  7. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report
  9. Disney, Dapper Labs Team Up to Launch Digital Collectibles App, but Avoid the Term ‘NFT’
  10. Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »