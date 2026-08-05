Google Pixel 11 series is set to be launched in India and other global markets next week. The lineup will include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Google's next-generation book-style foldable, namely Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Leading up to their launch, the Mountain View-based tech giant has been teasing the design of the new Pixel lineup. Recently, the tech giant revealed the rear design of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which confirmed that the foldable will debut with a redesigned camera module. Now, the leaked marketing material of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has surfaced online, hinting that the Pixel Glow feature could be marketed with a different name.

Google Might Market the Pixel Glow Feature as ‘HiLight'

In a post on the social media platform Bluesky, tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) shared a leaked poster of the upcoming Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The image suggests that the new book-style foldable will also feature a notification indicator on the back, which was earlier expected to be called Pixel Glow. The leaked poster reveals that the feature will be called “HiLight” instead.

The image also reveals that the “HiLight” feature will allow Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold users to “stay informed” even when their smartphone is lying face down. “When your smartphone is face down, HiLight discreetly illuminates when your favorite contacts call you, or you chat with Gemini,” (translated from French) the leaked poster says.

As previously mentioned, the feature was earlier expected to be introduced as Pixel Glow. The functionality will also be available on other Google Pixel 11 series handsets. On the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, it is shown to be placed inside the camera module.

Separately, tipster EvLeaks has shared additional details about the handset. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will reportedly ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It might also sport an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. The phone could also launch with 16GB of RAM and provide over 24 hours of battery life.

We already know that the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be launched in select global markets, including India, on August 12. In India, the Google Pixel 11 series will be available for pre-order via Flipkart and the company website. More details are expected to be revealed about the upcoming smartphones in the coming days.