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Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Design and Dimension Details Revealed Ahead of China Launch

Earlier teasers revealed that the Legion Y700 AI will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 5 August 2026 10:41 IST
Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Design and Dimension Details Revealed Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI will get an 8.4-inch 165Hz OLED display

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Highlights
  • Lenovo has confirmed the Legion Y700 AI weighs about 298g
  • Lenovo has confirmed the Legion Y700 AI weighs about 298g
  • The display features symmetrical 2.89mm bezels
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Lenovo has shared new design details of its upcoming Legion Y700 AI gaming tablet before its scheduled debut in China later this month. The latest teaser shifts the focus to the tablet's physical design, confirming a thinner and lighter chassis than previously seen in the series. It also reveals narrower display borders, while earlier announcements had already confirmed key hardware such as an OLED screen, a flagship Snapdragon processor, high-speed memory and 5G connectivity. Additional specifications have also emerged through recent leaks.

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Teased With Thin Chassis and Light Build

Lenovo, through a Weibo post, has confirmed that the Legion Y700 AI will have a thickness of about 6.5mm and a weight of approximately 298g. The company also revealed that the tablet adopts an even bezel design on all four sides, with each bezel measuring roughly 2.89mm.

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Lenovo has already confirmed that the Legion Y700 AI will feature an 8.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a 165Hz refresh rate and local peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. The panel uses a Real RGB layout, supports 12-bit colour, Dolby Vision and the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and is factory calibrated for colour accuracy.

The Legion Y700 AI display will also include eye protection features such as 3,840Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, hardware-level 1 nit brightness and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free performance. For gaming, it will support up to a 3,400Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, a native 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, AI-assisted targeting and customisable touch controls.

Earlier teasers revealed that the Legion Y700 AI will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset, which reaches a peak clock speed of 4.74GHz. It will ship with LPDDR5T RAM offering memory speeds of up to 10667MT/s, UFS 4.1 Pro storage, a 15,000sq mm vapour chamber and Lenovo's Qiankun thermal management system. The tablet will also support Tianxi AI features and 5G connectivity.

Leaked details suggest the Legion Y700 AI tablet could be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 24GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants. It is also tipped to feature a centred punch-hole front camera, a 50-megapixel rear camera, RGB lighting on the back panel, a SIM card slot and support for the N79 5G band. The Legion Y700 AI is expected to launch in China later this month with a starting price of around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y700 AI, Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Features, Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Specifications, Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Design, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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