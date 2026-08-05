With just a week to go for the launch of the Redmi K100 series in China, more details about the upcoming handsets are beginning to surface. Ahead of its anticipated debut on August 11, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed the battery, charging, and camera specifications of the Redmi K100 Pro, which is expected to debut alongside the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The upcoming handset will feature an 8,000mAh-class battery and sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

Redmi K100 Pro Battery, Charging, Camera Details

In multiple Weibo posts, Redmi confirmed that the K100 Pro will pack an 8,580mAh silicon-carbon battery. The cell is confirmed to have 26 percent silicon content and an energy density of 945Wh/L. The upcoming handset will support 100W wired fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging. Redmi has also confirmed support for 27W wired reverse charging and 22.5W wireless reverse charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi K100 Pro is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Redmi claims that the sensor can capture detailed images while also enabling lossless zoom via in-sensor cropping. The primary shooter will be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens.

As per the company, the latter is capable of focusing as close as 10cm for macro photography.

Previously, Redmi confirmed that the K100 Pro would feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED screen using the new M11 luminous material. The panel supports a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a refresh rate of 185Hz, and a 4,800Hz instant touch sampling rate. The handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series chipset.

Other confirmed specifications include an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, UWB connectivity, and an IP68-rated build.

The Redmi K100 Pro series is scheduled to launch in China on August 11, and more details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.